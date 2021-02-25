Warriors earn SoDak 16 bid

The Winner girls' basketball earned its spot in the Class A SoDak 16 as it cruised past Custer for a 69-34 win in a qualifying matchup on Thursday.
The Warriors began to take over early as they led 18-11 at the end of the opening quarter.
In the second, Winner extended its lead with a 15-2 quarter and put it away by outscoring the Wildcats 28-9 in the third.
The Warriors were led by solid play from Kalla Bertram and Bella Swedlund.
Bertram finished the game with 25 points and 12 steals, while Swedlund chipped in with 24 points.
Kellyn Kortemeyer paced Custer with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Winner (19-2) will play in the SoDak 16 starting ( ), while the Wildcats’ season ends at 9-12.
BELLE FOURCHE 53, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 48: The Broncs edged Rapid City Christian on Thursday to earn a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.
No other information was made available for this game.
Belle Fourche (17-4) will kick off SoDak 16 play Thursday, while the Comets close out their season at 12-9.
BRANDON VALLEY 56, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 45: Led by a trio of double figure scorers, the Lynx picked up a win over the Cobblers on Thursday.
The victory wasn’t easy for Brandon Valley as it trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lynx gained the momentum in the second and outscored Central 20-3 to take a 29-20 advantage into the half.
The Cobblers battled back in the third and cut the deficit to five, but it wasn’t enough as Brandon Valley pulled away in the fourth.
India Bradfield and Kylie Foss led the Lynx with 17 points apiece, while Hilary Behrens added 14.
Josie Hill paced Central with 14 points and Allison Richards finished with nine.
Rapid City Central (9-8) will close out the regular season at Yankton tonight at 6.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 78, STURGIS 31: The Raiders jumped out to a 41-12 lead at the half and didn’t look back as they ran past the Scoopers.
Jaden Haefs led Stevens with 17 points, while Ben Goldy added 10.
Jake Vliem paced Sturgis with 11 points.
Rapid City Stevens (10-7) closes out the season against Spearfish on Saturday, while the Scoopers finished at 3-17.
BRANDON VALLEY 67, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 46: The Lynx ran past the Cobblers in the second half Thursday night in Brandon.
Brandon Valley led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter, 34-26 at halftime and 54-38 going into the fourth. No other results were made available.
Central, 11-7, returns to action Friday night at Yankton, while Brandon Valley, 13-6, hosts Douglas Friday night.