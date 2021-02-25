Warriors earn SoDak 16 bid

The Winner girls' basketball earned its spot in the Class A SoDak 16 as it cruised past Custer for a 69-34 win in a qualifying matchup on Thursday.

The Warriors began to take over early as they led 18-11 at the end of the opening quarter.

In the second, Winner extended its lead with a 15-2 quarter and put it away by outscoring the Wildcats 28-9 in the third.

The Warriors were led by solid play from Kalla Bertram and Bella Swedlund.

Bertram finished the game with 25 points and 12 steals, while Swedlund chipped in with 24 points.

Kellyn Kortemeyer paced Custer with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Winner (19-2) will play in the SoDak 16 starting ( ), while the Wildcats’ season ends at 9-12.

BELLE FOURCHE 53, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 48: The Broncs edged Rapid City Christian on Thursday to earn a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

No other information was made available for this game.

Belle Fourche (17-4) will kick off SoDak 16 play Thursday, while the Comets close out their season at 12-9.