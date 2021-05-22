Washington edges Scoopers in regional play

Sioux Falls Washington jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings before holding off Sturgis 6-3 during Class A regional play Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The loss ended the Scoopers season at 10-11.
The Warriors scored two runs in the second inning and four more in the third before the Scoopers scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
RJ Andrzejewski led Sturgis with a pair of hits and one RBI, while Kelton Olson added one run batted in. The Scoopers had five hits, with Owen Cass and Thor Sundstrom added one single each.
Nate Olson led Washington to with three hits and two RBI.
Kain Peters took the loss on the mound for Sturgis, scattering five hits and three earned runs, walking three and striking out seven in six innings.
Sturgis will now transition into American Legion baseball as the Titans and open the season Friday at Mitchell.
BROOKINGS 5, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: The Bobcats broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to pick up the Class A regional win in Saturday in Harrisburg.
Brookings scored single runs in the first two innings before the Raiders came back with single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Kade Walker and Matthew Moyes had one hit and one RBI each for Stevens. Brady Bickett added the other Raider hit.
Henry Hammrich had two hits and Max Kjelden added one hit and two RBI for Brookings.
The loss ended the Raiders season at 6-23, while Brookings would later fall to Harrisburg 10-0 later Saturday to see its season come to an end at 23-9.
PIERRE 13, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3 (5): The Governors broke open a close game with three runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to advance in Class A regional play in Pierre.
Riley Palmer had two hits and one RBI for the Cobblers, with Kayden Jones, Brodee Matthews and Jacob Mellum all added one single.
Jack Merkwan had three hits and four RBI for the Governors, while Lincoln Kienholz added two hits and three runs batted in. Bennett Dean and Jacob Mayer added two hits each for Pierre.
Rapid City Central finished the season at 6-29, while Pierre would go on and fall to Brandon Valley 4-2 later Saturday to finish its season at 20-6.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 15, DOUGLAS 1: The Rough Riders scored eight runs in the first inning and rolled past the Patriots in the Class A regionals Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Douglas had just two hits, with Peyton Dewitt knocking in its lone run.
Billy Chatwell had three hits and two RBI for Roosevelt, with Mason Riley and Mitchell Willis adding two RBI each.
Douglas finished the season at 1-18, while Roosevelt would later fall to Washington 11-4 and end its season at 23-10.
Semifinals set
In other Class A regional games Saturday, No. 8 seed Sioux Falls O'Gorman moved on to the state semifinals next Saturday with a 4-3 win over Mitchell and a 7-2 win over No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Knights will face Harrisburg, which beat Huron 9-2 and Brookings 10-0.
The other semifinal will pit Brandon Valley and Washington. The championship game is slated for 4 p.m. (MDT) Saturday.