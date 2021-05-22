Washington edges Scoopers in regional play

Sioux Falls Washington jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings before holding off Sturgis 6-3 during Class A regional play Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The loss ended the Scoopers season at 10-11.

The Warriors scored two runs in the second inning and four more in the third before the Scoopers scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

RJ Andrzejewski led Sturgis with a pair of hits and one RBI, while Kelton Olson added one run batted in. The Scoopers had five hits, with Owen Cass and Thor Sundstrom added one single each.

Nate Olson led Washington to with three hits and two RBI.

Kain Peters took the loss on the mound for Sturgis, scattering five hits and three earned runs, walking three and striking out seven in six innings.

Sturgis will now transition into American Legion baseball as the Titans and open the season Friday at Mitchell.

BROOKINGS 5, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: The Bobcats broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the bottom of the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to pick up the Class A regional win in Saturday in Harrisburg.