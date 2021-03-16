Washington favored (kind of) heading into AAs

Whether it is coachspeak heading into the Class AA State boys' basketball tournament or it's just an extremely balanced field, it is anybody's championship to win this weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Top-seed Sioux Falls Washington has been named by many of the eight tournament coaches as the favorite ... if there is a favorite to be named.
Then again.
"Sioux Falls Washington has earned the overall number 1 seed with their body of work throughout the season. No doubt they are a great team," Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. "But I feel that any of the eight teams in the field can put three games together and win the tournament. It should be a very competitive tournament."
Yankton, led by University of Wisconsin commit Matthew Mors, is the No. 2 seed, with No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt and No. 4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman all in the mix as well. O'Gorman, 15-6, might go into the tournament as the hottest team, winners of nine straight games, including two victories over Washington.
"It's hard not to say us, as the No. 1 seed, but it's as balanced of a field as I've seen," said Washington coach Craig Nelson. "All of the top six teams have knocked off one another at some point this season, so I expect every game to be down to the wire."
O'Goman coach Derek Robey credits the SoDak 16 format for making things interesting at state with what he sees as the best eight teams loaded from top of bottom. Robey is also glad to see the old state tournament setup that has each classification — girls one week, boys the next — at a different site.
"There are no free games, and I think every coach here would say this, if they are being honest," Robey said. "It would not surprise me one bit to have any one of these eight teams playing in the final game Saturday night. Nobody would be really surprised. After all, whichever teams put a good three days together will be there. I'm looking forward to a great tournament.
"I'm also personally glad we are back to the old setup, and now, as a coach or fan, I can watch all the games this weekend. The last few years, we actually only could watch half the tournament because we were playing the same times as other teams, etc. I'm thrilled we are back to the old format."
Harrisburg coach Scott Langerock said the tournament is wide open as each team is capable of putting three games together and winning it all.
"Sioux Falls Washington is No. 1 for a reason. O'Gorman has been unstoppable in February, so they can make the case with how they shoot the ball," Langerock said. "Each team on the other side of the bracket certainly has the manpower and team to win three games."
Adds Aberdeen Central coach Brent Norberg: "I think you could play this tournament five or six times and have five or six different champions. It is truly anyone’s tournament."
One coach who sees things from a different sperspective is Brandon Valley coach Brent Deckert, who said he's thought for awhile that the state tournament goes through Roosevelt.
"They've only lost games that they weren't interested in," he said. "When they play aggressive, they are the toughest team we've seen in the last few years."
Then again, Deckert also has a different championship game in mind.
"I like Sioux Falls Washington or O'Gorman in the final versus Brandon Valley," he said.
No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington Warriors
Head coach: Craig Nelson
Overall record: 16-2, defeated Brookings 67-38 in SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Eli Williams, 6-1, Sr. (12.5 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 3.3 apg.), Mikele Kambalo 5-8, Jr. (12.1 ppg., 45.3 rpg.), Akok Aguer 6-2, Sr. (12.4 ppg., 3.5 rpg.) and Tahj Two Bulls, 6-4, Sr. (11.1 ppg., 5.2 rpg.).
A look back at the season: "This season has just been a blessing," Nelson said. "Number one, in getting to play all of our basketball games, and number 2, in getting to coach this bunch of kids. This is the most coachable team I've ever had. They work their butts off, put in tons of extra time, treat people well and play the game the right way."
On what the Warriors need to do to be successful: "We will have to defend well. We didn't defend as well in February as we did in January, and we have to get back to playing a high level of defense," Nelson said.
No. 2 Yankton Bucks
Head coach: Chris Haynes
Overall record: 18-3, defeated Douglas 78-50 in SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Matthew Mors, 6-7, Sr. (25.0 ppg., 8.0 rpg.), Aidan Feser, 6-0, Sr. (5.7 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 2.3 spg.), Trevor Fitzgerald, 6-0, Sr. (5.1 ppg., 2.7 apg.), Jaden Kral, 6-4, Jr. (11.4 ppg., 6.0 rpg.) and Rugby Ryken, 5-11, Soph. (9.0 ppg., 4.0 apg.).
A look back at the season: "Overall we had a great season," Haynes said. "Our four seniors — Matthew Mors, Aidan Feser, Trevor Fitzgerald and Kaden Luellman — have shown great leadership throughout the year. Our guys have hung in there all year long and have worked hard to get to the state tournament. As with any season, there have been challenges, and with COVID this year, that has added another element that all teams have had to deal with. We are proud of our guys for all the work they have put in to having a successful season."
On what the Bucks need to do to be successful: "We will need to defend at a high level, rebound the basketball and take care of the ball on the offensive end in order to have a chance this weekend," Haynes said. "If we can do those things at a high level and make some shots, we will give ourselves a chance to be competitive. Like every year we will lean on our seniors to lead us in big games. Our seniors will need to play at a high level in order for us to have any chance at advancing in the tournament."
No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders
Head coach: Mitch Begeman.
Overall record: 14-5, defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 59-45 in the SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Tucker Large, 5-11, Sr. (9.7 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 6.3 apg., 3.4 spg.), Tyler Feldkamp, 6-0, Sr. (12.2 ppg., 3.9 rpg.), Marcus Phillips, 6-5, Jr. (9.4 ppg., 6.1 rpg.), Taylen Ashley 6-0, Soph. (9.2 ppg., 2.5 rpg.) and Michael Paulson, 6-3, sr. (8.0 ppg., 3.2 rpg.).
A look back at the season: "The 20-21 season has been a grind, to say the least," Begeman said. "From constantly worrying about COVID and keeping your kids safe, to focusing on your program. It has been tough, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Our kids have been resilient and we are so thankful that we have had a season to play without a lot of distractions. Playing in the tournament means everything to our team. Not getting a chance last year when we felt like we were playing our best basketball was a tough one to swallow. Our kids are hungry and ready to get out to Rapid, we have been excited for a long time."
On what the Rough Riders need to do to be successful: "We have a senior-led group this year. Tucker Large has been our leader all year long. Our team goes when he goes, so he will be a key piece for us to have success," said Begeman. "Tyler Feldkamp, Marcus Phillips, Trey Horner, Taylen Ashley, Michael Paulson, Brandon Dannenbring, Vance Borchers and Micah Johnson round out our rotation. These guys will all need to play well for us this weekend. We are a deep team which we will rely on throughout the tournament."
No. 4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Knights
Head coach: Derek Robey
Overall record: 15-6, defeated Pierre 71-41 in the SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Eddie Meylor, 6-6, Jr. (12.2 ppg., 7.5 rpg.), David Alpers, 6-6, Jr. (5.9 ppg., 7.0 rpg.), Kade Moffitt, 6-3, sr. (12.9 ppg.), Ben Renshaw, 5-11, Sr. (8.9 ppg.), Reece Arbogast, 5-10, Sr., (5.3 ppg., 3.0 spg.) and Matt Eng, 6-1, Soph. (9.9 ppg.).
A look back at the season: "Our season was definitely a tale of two halves. We started the year with a few injuries and illnesses, and experimented with a variety of lineup changes and rotations," Robey said. "Our guys are now playing with a lot more confidence and are playing unselfish basketball, buying into all rotations. We are starting to believe in each other ... and let's call it what it is ... guys are stepping up and just making some big plays at big times. Within our nine-game win streak, we actually feel we also went through a very tough stretch of our schedule as well. Like everyone in the AA, there are no gimmes. You have to show up night in and night out and compete. Our guys are doing that as of late."
On what the Knights need to do to be successful: "This tournament is loaded. To have success, every team will need to shoot the ball well, defend and catch a few breaks along the way. That's what this time of year is all about," Robey said. "I know this will sound like a coach’s cliché, but we just need to 'be us.' We can't go into a game thinking someone needs to be 'the guy.' We need to continue to do the things that got us to this point: Playing unselfish basketball."
No. 5 Harrisburg Tigers
Head coach: Scott Langerock
Overall record: 16-5, defeated Spearfish 68-42 in the SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Conner Geddes, 6-3, Sr. (14.3 ppg.), Hayden Muirhead, 6-7, Sr. (8.1 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 2.4 apg., 2.0 spg.) and Blaze Lubbers, 6-2, Sr. (12.2 ppg., 7.0 rpg.).
A look back at the season: "Challenges are some of the best parts of each season," said Langerock. "This season was great because each time we struggled for a few games, our guys responded and fixed our issues. Overall, this crew has been a blast to be around and part of the team. These guys are great teammates, so we are very happy for them to make the state tourney. We hope to compete for three straight games and see how it shakes out."
On what the Tigers need to do to be successful: "We will need to be patient on offense in the half-court game and let the motion actions create the offense instead of trying to create it with the dribble," Langerock said. "Defensively, we need to guard the shooters and rebound consistently to finish each possession. We have to make shots — everyone will say that — but it’s true, you have to make shots."
No. 6 Brandon Valley Lynx
Head coach: Brent Deckert.
Overall record: 15-6, beat Rapid City Stevens 82-50 in SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Jackson Hilton, 6-4, Sr., (12.1 ppg.), Jaksen Deckert, 5-10, Sr. (9.0 ppg.,2.3 apg.), Dawson Johnson, 6-3, sr. (8.6 ppg., 6.0 rpg.), Aydin Lloyd, 6-2, sr. (6.7 ppg., 2.3 apg.).
A look back at the season: "It's a long season and we've had our entire starting lineup out at some point throughout the season due to injury," Deckert said. "It takes a lot of luck and talent to be good enough to make it any state tourney, let alone being able to win one."
On what the Lynx need to do to be successful: "We need to handle pressure at a variety of levels," Deckert said. "Sioux Falls Roosevelt (first-round opponent) is easily the best team in the state at speeding teams up and forcing a tempo that is their style. We need to get to the foul line in any way possible and we need Roosevelt to miss shots because we can't defend them on all three levels."
No. 7 Mitchell Kernels
Head coach: Todd Neuendorf.
Overall record: 15-6, defeated Watertown 66-40 in SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Caden Hinker, 6-6, Jr. (17.1 ppg., 9.9 rpg., 5.2 apg., Zane Alm, 6-10, Sr. (15.1 ppg., 7.9 rpg., 2.5 spg., 3.0 bpg.), Dylan Soulek, 6-0, soph. (7.2 ppg.).
A look back at the season: "We are excited about the opportunity to play in this year’s state tournament," said Neuendorf. "Our team comes in to the tournament at 15-6. We feel we are playing pretty well at this time."
On what the Kernels need to do to be successful: "It comes down to three things to be successful in the state tournament. Defense, easy baskets and a little bit of luck," said Neuendorf. "Caden Hinker is our leading scorer. He will have to have a good tournament, both inside and out for us to be successful. Zane Alm anchors our defense and is our second leading scorer. We will need huge efforts out of these two. We will also need scoring on a constant basis from our bench."
No. 9 Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles
Head coach: Brent Norberg
Overall record: 11-10, beat Rapid City Central 57-52 in SoDak 16.
Players to watch: Sam Rohlfs, 6-4, Jr. (13.0 ppg., 4.0 rpg.) Alec Voegele, 6-5, Jr. (10.6 ppg., 5.8 rpg.), Noah Behrends, 6-6, Jr. (9.4 ppg., 5.3 rpg.) and Harrison Reede, 6-0, Jr. (12.8 ppg.).
A look back at the season: "We are a young team with no seniors, but a pretty talented group with a very unselfish," said Norberg. "We are excited to qualify for the tournament and are looking forward to an opportunity to compete in this tournament."
On what the Golden Eagles need to do to be successful: "We have to take care of the basketball and rebound. If we can get some stops and get out and run a little bit, that is when we play our best," Norberg said. "We are a balanced team with many options. We have four guys averaging near or better than double figures. Sam Rohlfs, Alec Voegele, Noah Behrends and Harrison Reede have all led us in scoring at some point throughout the season."