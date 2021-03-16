Washington favored (kind of) heading into AAs

A look back at the season: "Our season was definitely a tale of two halves. We started the year with a few injuries and illnesses, and experimented with a variety of lineup changes and rotations," Robey said. "Our guys are now playing with a lot more confidence and are playing unselfish basketball, buying into all rotations. We are starting to believe in each other ... and let's call it what it is ... guys are stepping up and just making some big plays at big times. Within our nine-game win streak, we actually feel we also went through a very tough stretch of our schedule as well. Like everyone in the AA, there are no gimmes. You have to show up night in and night out and compete. Our guys are doing that as of late."