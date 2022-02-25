Washington girls use second-half run to pull away from Stevens; Warrior boys beat Raiders

Not much separated the Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball teams through one half Friday night.

Shooting percentage, rebounding and 3-pointers made were just about even after two quarters.

The No. 3 Raiders held their own against their Class AA foe, but the top-ranked Warriors found a groove in the second half, executing a 14-2 run to pull away for a 57-44 victory at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“I didn’t think that our defense was there the whole game,” Stevens head coach Adam Dannenbring said. “Offensively we did a pretty good job of just attacking the basket. We just couldn’t consistently get stops. Against a good team like that, they’re going to make you pay.”

Jayda McNabb recorded the only double-digit scoring performance for the Raiders (15-4), finishing with 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds. Bailee Sobczak, Jaden Matkins and Taaliyah Porter eached chipped in seven points, while Porter tallied three steals. Stevens shot slightly below 30% and went 3-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Brooklyn Harpe scored a game-high 16 points each for the Warriors, who picked up their 12th straight win, while Alexus Motley added nine. Washington shot 48% and went 4-for-10 from distance.

A 3-point play from Mwenentanda and a 3-pointer by Harpe helped the Warriors build a nine-point advantage at 27-16 with 3:26 left in the first half. The Raiders responded, however, as Macey Wathen drilled a 3 and McNabb notched four points on a 7-2 run as they cut their deficit to five, 31-26, at halftime.

Washington and Stevens entered intermission with 38% and 37% shooting efficiencies, respectively, but it was the Warriors who surged in the second half, as Bianca Meeks picked up four points on her squad’s big run that end the third and began the fourth, capped off by back-to-back 3s from Motley and Mwenentanda that made it a 50-34 game with 7:01 to play and helped secured the win.

The Warriors shot 63% in the second half, as opposed to 22% by the Raiders.

“We got lots of good looks, we just didn’t knock down our shots,” Dannenbring said of the second half. “We shot 54 times, which is a lot of looks, but they just shot a better percentage.”

Stevens wraps up its regular-season slate against Sioux Falls Lincoln (9-10) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Lights-out shooting powers Warrior boys to win over Raiders

Mikele Kambalo went 8-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from beyond the arc for 20 points in the first half as the Sioux Falls Washington boys basketball team hit 10 3s in the opening two quarters and shot 71% en route to a 70-56 win over Rapid City Stevens Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

Kambalo finished with a game-high 23 points for the No. 4 Warriors (12-7) on 9 of 13 shooting and ended 5-for-6 on 3-pointers, while Angok Akot scored 17 points and Mandalla Mohamed earned 12. Washington shot 59% for the game and converted 12 of 21 shots from deep.

Nate Kindred had the only double-digit scoring performance for the Raiders (10-9), tallying 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Kolin Ray notched nine points off the bench and Charles Christensen chipped in eight, including a pair of 3s. Stevens shot 37% and went 7 of 22 from the perimeter.

Stevens hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln (10-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday in its regular-season finale.

