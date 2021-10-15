Washington rolls to blank Stevens

There are nights a team’s best offense is its defense.
That was the case for Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, as the Warriors defense won the field position battle and converted turnovers into points on the way to easing to a 45-0 shutout of Rapid City Stevens at cool, windy O’Harra Stadium.
Washington scored four touchdowns off four Stevens interceptions during a 35-point second quarter to turn the game into a runaway by halftime.
Warriors’ coach Ryan Evans said it was business as usual for a team that thrives on its ability to use pressure up front to turn pass-happy teams like the Raiders over.
“With the quarterback and passing game Stevens has, we had to take that away,” Evans said after watching his team level its record at 4-4. “We were able to get pressure on (Jed) Jenson. I don’t know we got that many sacks, but the pressure alone helped out defensive backs and linebackers out.”
Jenson, the Raiders junior quarterback, was regularly pressured to throw on the run or with Washington’s pass rushers coming near when he did stay in the pocket. Interceptions followed, including one Warriors defensive back Tristan Fitzsimmons returned 32 yards for a TD.
Linebacker Patrick Osborn sacked Jenson on one play then dropped back into coverage on the next snap and picked him off near midfield. That led to another score.
Late in the second quarter, Tryg Auten returned an interception 97 yards a TD, only to have the score negated by an illegal block near the Stevens 10-yard line. Washington scored off that turnover, too, to make it 42-0 at the half.
Struggles in the passing game was one thing. Add in a running game that started slow, some dropped passes and costly penalties, and Stevens found itself struggling to move the football down big for the third straight week.
“It just wasn’t clicking for us,” said Stevens head coach Michael Scott, whose team fell to 2-6 on the season. “My quarterback’s running for his life and then we had bad decisions with the football at times.
“We had some big plays, but they were negated by penalties or dropped balls.”
Stevens finished with 96 yards of total offense. Running back Uriah Glynn accounted for 80 of that, carrying the ball 15 times for 70 yards and catching a pass for another 10.
But Raider quarterbacks struggled mightily Friday night. Jenson and his backup, sophomore Tate Crosswait, finished a combined 6-for-22 passing for 28 yards. They threw four interceptions between them, with all four resulting in Washington scores.
Washington quarterback Max Thomson was efficient, completing 9 of 14 passes for 152 yards and two TDs.
Warrior wideout Gabriel Canter made the most of his first start, grabbing five receptions for 78 yards. He scored the game’s first TD, turning a short crossing route into a 59-yard score by beating his defender to the corner and racing up the sideline to paydirt.
Running back Elijah Taniah scored three times while carrying the ball 13 times for 69 yards.
For Scott and the Raiders, it’s back to the drawing board before Stevens takes the field Friday against crosstown rival Central.
“We need to ask, what do we need to do differently as a coaching staff,” Scott said. “What do we need to do differently offensively?
“Defensively, we came out and played really well in the beginning, but they can only be out there for so long. Eventually, they're going to break. You can't get something going, it’s just a rough night.”
The Raiders (2-6) and the host Cobblers (1-7) kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday at O’Harra season in the final game of the regular season for both schools.