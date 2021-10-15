Washington rolls to blank Stevens

There are nights a team’s best offense is its defense.

That was the case for Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, as the Warriors defense won the field position battle and converted turnovers into points on the way to easing to a 45-0 shutout of Rapid City Stevens at cool, windy O’Harra Stadium.

Washington scored four touchdowns off four Stevens interceptions during a 35-point second quarter to turn the game into a runaway by halftime.

Warriors’ coach Ryan Evans said it was business as usual for a team that thrives on its ability to use pressure up front to turn pass-happy teams like the Raiders over.

“With the quarterback and passing game Stevens has, we had to take that away,” Evans said after watching his team level its record at 4-4. “We were able to get pressure on (Jed) Jenson. I don’t know we got that many sacks, but the pressure alone helped out defensive backs and linebackers out.”

Jenson, the Raiders junior quarterback, was regularly pressured to throw on the run or with Washington’s pass rushers coming near when he did stay in the pocket. Interceptions followed, including one Warriors defensive back Tristan Fitzsimmons returned 32 yards for a TD.