HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Washington's Mwenentanda named Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Sioux Falls Washington standout Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (15) contests a shot in a Feb. 25 matchup at Stevens High School.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Gatorade announced Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda of Sioux Falls Washington High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade South Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Mwenentanda is the first student-athlete from Washington High School to win the award.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Mwenentanda as South Dakota’s best high school girls basketball player.

The honor also earned her recognition as a finalist for the Gatorade national Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award, that will be announced later this month.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard and forward led the Warriors to an 19-1 record and a berth in the Class AA State Tournament. Mwenentanda averaged 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists through 19 games. A McDonald’s All-American nominee, she is ranked as the nation’s No. 34 recruit in the Class of 2022 by

HoopGurlz.

Mwenentanda has volunteered at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls. She has also donated her time at Bishop Dudley House, where she serves meals and packs lunches for the homeless.

“Ndjakalenga is obviously a tremendous player, but what’s more impressive to me is her as a leader,” said Mike Zerr, head coach of Brandon Valley High School. “She sees needs for her team and fills them however she can at both

ends of the floor. She’s become extremely versatile and has added something to her game each year on the offensive end—making her a better shooter this year—which makes her a hard matchup for teams.”

Mwenentanda has maintained a weighted 3.97 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at the University of Texas this fall.

Top-seeded Washington opens the Class AA Girls Tournament against No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson Thursday at noon at The Monument Ice Arena.

