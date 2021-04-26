Wasta man dies in Pennington County crash

Journal Staff
A Wasta man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Wall.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Nissan Altima was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it left the highway and rolled.
The driver, 31-year-old Chad Nelson, was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
