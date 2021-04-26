 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wasta man dies in Pennington County crash
alert top story

Wasta man dies in Pennington County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A Wasta man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Wall.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Nissan Altima was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it left the highway and rolled.

The driver, 31-year-old Chad Nelson, was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Alaska offers vaccines to Canadians on US border

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alaska offers vaccines to Canadians on US border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News