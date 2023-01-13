Wastewater concerns aired in Custer

CUSTER — A $2.98 million plan to discharge treated wastewater from Custer into French Creek drew concern from outdoor enthusiasts, but engineers and city leaders said the project is shrouded in misunderstanding.

Custer sits nestled into the southern Black Hills and boasts a couple thousand residents and a robust tourist economy. As with most of South Dakota, the area is growing, bringing with it new infrastructure concerns. Among them is what to do with the city's wastewater.

The facility plan, composed by contracted DGR Engineering, indicates the city employs roughly 20 miles of sewer mains, with the wastewater treatment facility's last upgrade being in 1994. The existing force main to Flynn Creek was built in 1985 and pumps the water uphill nearly 8 miles.

DGR's report cited numerous instances of pipe breaks, mostly at the joints. There was an emergency repair along several sections of pipe in 2018. In addition, there were six fecal coliform violations between 2009 and 2013 at the golf course holding pond and a sanitary sewer overflow in April 2014.

City councilwoman Peg Ryan told the Journal they've been working on this project for around three years, bringing in DGR Engineering to come up with different options to address the wastewater windfall. Project Engineer Trent Bruce said they proposed more than a dozen possible options for the city to choose from.

DGR's facilities plan stated it would have cost more than $7 million to replace the current pipe to Flynn Creek.

"This alternative makes improvements needed at the plant to continue to meet the existing effluent limits, but does not help meet future effluent limits needed for Flynn Creek and French Creek," DGR wrote in the report.

Other options included Beaver Creek near Sidney Park or the airport, both more expensive than the French Creek option. Discharge to Beaver Creek in either location would allow a shorter force main and less extensive pumping requirements, but DGR's project documents indicate it would cause "socioeconomical impacts" with downstream landowners and tourist attractions.

The city decided to go with a SAGR system, or submerged attached growth reactor, and new pipe to discharge into French Creek downstream of Stockade Lake. The force main would only be 3.5 miles long, and the combination of SAGR and a French Creek discharge has the lowest construction and operating cost, as well as the lowest 20-year cost of ownership.

The SAGR system, according to project documents, will allow Custer to meet the more stringent effluent limits and keep the same level of operator certification for city employees.

"The discharge location to French Creek south of Stockade Lake is lower in elevation, providing the lowest pumping cost of all the discharge locations. The SAGR system allows for the same operator grade and does not require the purchase of treatment chemicals to meet effluent limits," reads DGR's anti-degradation analysis report.

Bruce said the discharge into French Creek really isn't new, because the state of South Dakota already does it from places like the Bluebell Lodge in Custer State Park.

"It's just important to know the city of Custer has the same concerns and has since the beginning, and it was certainly a factor in their decision initially to make sure that this was an environmentally friendly discharge," Bruce said.

He also said DGR and the city of Custer complied with all state requirements and received permits after feedback from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR), as well as South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, U.S. Forest Service, and other state and federal stakeholders.

Project documents said that ammonia levels would actually decrease — from 11 mg/L to 1 mg/L — with the move to French Creek, something Ryan reiterated multiple times.

Between outdated equipment and planning for population growth, city officials said the project is a balance of costs and logistics.

"It wasn't totally cost, but cost obviously is a consideration — we're talking about taxpayer funds," Ryan said. "It is the shortest distance, and as I said, it's three-and-a-half miles as opposed to seven or 14 — and also it's downhill — and all the access is public right-of-way."

Previous reporting by the Custer County Chronicle showed that landowners near French Creek felt they hadn't received enough communication from the city or DGR Engineering before the project materialized.

Bruce told the Journal that they complied with state requirements in notifying locals, including "maybe 30 public meetings" over the last four years and "probably 30 articles" on the front page of the local newspaper. Ryan and Custer Mayor Robert Brown both said that the comments raised in early December were a little "last minute."

Outdoor enthusiasts spoke out during a meeting of the Black Hills Sportsmen in early January, telling GF&P officials their worries about ammonia levels contributing to fish kill and the impact on tourism in Custer State Park.

"It's permitted and it will be done," one worried attendee said. "Then you find out you're losing trout and you have sick people swimming in your creek. What are you going to do then? This is the jewel of the Black Hills, Custer State Park. The horse is already out of the barn, and I think he's out of the corral."

The measuring station the U.S. Geological Survey uses to monitor French Creek is about 20 miles downstream from the inflow point, an area of concern for fisherman and landowners alike.

"Gentlemen, I sat through that entire meeting at West Campus. I listened to the presentation, and if that didn't send chills down your spine, nothing will," said one local fisherman. "I'm just afraid of what's going to happen."

GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling acknowledged their concerns, but said he couldn't base decisions off of "what-if" scenarios. Robling, like Ryan and Brown, agreed that the state agencies involved were taking their concerns very seriously. Brown also agreed that they trust their engineers.

"We are unique here [in] that we actually use our treated wastewater to water the golf course and it comes right back through town," Brown said. "I mean, if it was going to be something detrimental, why would we continue to run it through the downtown?"

Bruce said some phases of the project are complete, some are under construction and others have yet to be bid. Overall completion is set for 2025.