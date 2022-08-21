 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Cress sets arena record to win PRCA Xtreme Broncs

Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming celebrates his arena record 93.5 score to win the final round and the overall PRCA Xtreme Broncs championship at the Central States Fair in Rapid City.

Brody Cress from Hillsdale, Wyoming scored an 86.5 on Capone in the first round to become the lowest score of the eight riders who made it to the short round in the PRCA Xtreme Broncs championship at the Grandstand Arena at the Central States Fair in Rapid City.

Cress was the first contestant to ride in the finals and he scored an arena record 93.5 on South Point to win the short round and the overall championship with a total score of 180 for two rounds. South Point from Sutton Rodeos is the same bronc that Dawson Hay rode in the final round last year to win the event.

