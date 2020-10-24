Watertown wins East-West duals

Watertown came away with the team title Saturday at the East-West Volleyball Duals in Spearfish and Sturgis.
The Arrows, Harrisburg and Yankton all finished 5-0 in the two-day tournament, but Watertown had a point differential of 103, to 100 for Harrisburg and 67 for Yankton.
Rapid City Stevens finished 2-3, while Spearfish, Sturgis, Rapid City Central and Douglas were all 0-5.
Saturday in Spearfish, Yankton defeated Spearfish 25-15 and 25-18, Douglas 25-15 and 25-23 and Rapid City Central 25-21 and 25-15. Harrisburg downed Spearfish 25-15 and 25-16 and Rapid City Central 25-21 and 25-9.
In Sturgis on Saturday, Watertown downed Sturgis 25-13 and 25-12 and Rapid City Stevens 25-19 and 25-14. Brandon Valley beat Sturgis 25-11 and 25-8, ut lost to Rapid City Stevens 25-22 and 29-27. Stevens and beat Brookings 25-22 and 25-20, wile Brookings beat Sturgis 25-14 and 25-18.
Cheer and Dance
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center hosts championships
The Sioux Falls Washington cheer team and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt dance team were crowned grand champions Saturday at the State AA Dance and Cheer Championships at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
In cheer, Washington scored 394.75 points, to 392.5 for Brandon Valley and 371.5 for Roosevelt. Harrisburg was fourth with 367.25 and Yankton was fifth with 344.
Locally, Rapid City Central was 10th with 310.75, Rapid City Stevens 14th with 293, Douglas/St. Thomas More 16th with 259.25 and Sturgis 16th with 250.
In dance, Roosevelt slipped by Sioux Falls O'Gorman 293.5-288.5. Harrisburg was third with 281, followed by Brandon Valley with 279.5 and Washington with 265.5.
Stevens placed seventh with 234.5, while Sturgis was 11th (195), Rapid City Central 12th (190.5) and Douglas 15th (188.5).
In Class A, the Sioux Valley cheer and Dakota Valley dance came away with grand champion titles.
In cheer, Sioux Valley finished with 283 points, to 230.5 for second-place Wosley-Wessington. Del Rapids was third with 206 points, followed by Platte Geddes with 197.5 and Winner Area with 195.5.
In area results, Belle Fourche was seventh (195), Custer was 14th (161) and Lyman was 16th (140.5).
In dance, Dakota Valley placed first with 346 points, to 310 for Winner Area. Platte Geddes was third with 287.5, followed by Gregory with 281.50 and tea Area with 281.25.
College cross country
Mines, BHSU close at RMAC championships
The South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University cross country teams competed in the RMAC Championship in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday.
Colorado School of Mines won the men's division with 22 points. Western Colorado won the women's division with 44 points.
Xiomara Robinson led the Yellow Jackets with a 14th-place finish. Robinson's time of 22:28.3 earned her first team All-RMAC honors and led the women Yellow Jackets to a seventh-place finish. Keith Osowski was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line for the men taking 44th and helping to lead the team to a ninth place finish.
BHSU freshman Sylvia Brown was the next Yellow Jacket across the finish line finishing in 31st place followed by Ruby Lindquist in 32nd less than a second separating the two.
For the BHSU men, Matt Parker was second across the line with a time of 26:29.7 finishing in 48th.
The Hardrockerse finished the meet with a 10th place finish for the men and 11th place for the women.
The men were led by Tim Dunham (38th) with a time of 26:11.1.
Taylor Bright was the highest finisher for the Hardrockers with a time of 24:13.2 for 58th place.
