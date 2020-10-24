Watertown wins East-West duals

Colorado School of Mines won the men's division with 22 points. Western Colorado won the women's division with 44 points.

Xiomara Robinson led the Yellow Jackets with a 14th-place finish. Robinson's time of 22:28.3 earned her first team All-RMAC honors and led the women Yellow Jackets to a seventh-place finish. Keith Osowski was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line for the men taking 44th and helping to lead the team to a ninth place finish.

BHSU freshman Sylvia Brown was the next Yellow Jacket across the finish line finishing in 31st place followed by Ruby Lindquist in 32nd less than a second separating the two.

For the BHSU men, Matt Parker was second across the line with a time of 26:29.7 finishing in 48th.

The Hardrockerse finished the meet with a 10th place finish for the men and 11th place for the women.

The men were led by Tim Dunham (38th) with a time of 26:11.1.

Taylor Bright was the highest finisher for the Hardrockers with a time of 24:13.2 for 58th place.

