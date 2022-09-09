Wave flags on 9/11 to remember victims

National nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America encourages everyone to wave a flag on Sunday to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

Wreaths Across America staff and volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families and veterans, and everyone who wants to participate, is invited to join in. The flag waving will start at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Time (6:46 a.m. Mountain Time), when on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower.

The flag waving will conclude at 10:03 a.m. Eastern (8:03 a.m. Mountain), when four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001.

Everyone who wants to participate can visit Wreaths Across America's official Facebook page, facebook.com/WAAHQ, to share pictures and videos from their own community flag waving.

Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their effort in the national flag waving event and share them with WAA, their family and friends to help remember, honor and teach the generation born after 9/11 how hard times can strengthen us as a nation. Use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America official Facebook page.

Wreaths Across America was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington and thousands of veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.