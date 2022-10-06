WDT, church install aquaponics in Costa Rica

A partnership between Western Dakota Technical College and Rimrock Church is establishing food, hope and friendship in an impoverished community in Costa Rica.

In July and August, four WDT faculty members and two WDT students – plus Rimrock Church’s youth pastor, Josh Hodgson, and a team of nine fathers and sons from the church – worked in the Cartago region of Costa Rica to install an aquaponics system. Aquaponics creates its own ecosystem in which food can be grown more quickly and consistently.

“It’s a sustainable agriculture system process where we use fish (waste) for food to fertilize plants. It’s a combination of hydroponics and aquaculture,” said Bryan Mitchell, program director for WDT’s electrical trades program and co-director of the controlled environment agriculture program. “(In Costa Rica) we set up a series of pipes and tanks to harvest recycled aquaculture water and turn it into plant food.”

“Part of the reason you do aquaponics is the timeline for growing is compressed. If you grow lettuce in the dirt (for example), it would take three times as long,” said Jeremy Johnson, electrical trades instructor at WDT.

Crops grown on farmland can suffer or be destroyed by unpredictable elements such as weather and insect infestation. The aquaponics system limits the variables that are detrimental to crops so food can be grown and harvested repeatedly, with shorter production time. Mitchell said a study he’s read indicates a 10x10-foot aquaponics system has the potential to feed a family of four indefinitely.

Mitchell said WDT already has aquaponics systems set up on the WDT campus and at East Middle School in Rapid City, and WDT is nearing the final stages of having a geothermal greenhouse on campus as well.

A WDT graduate, advisory board member and longtime Rimrock Church member, Lee DeLange, helped forge a partnership between the school, church and community in Costa Rica.

Since 2006, Rimrock has partnered with INCRESE, a ministry established in 2002 by Eduardo Castillo. The INCRESE community where WDT and Rimrock teams worked is in the Cartago province of Costa Rica near the capitol city of San Jose.

Castillo and INCRESE serve a community that is very impoverished, Mitchell said.

“WDT was involved with the design and construction of the project and part of what we had to do with the design is we created … the system for the location and the people at the location. It was engineered in such a way to be low electrical consumption and very high … efficiency,” Mitchell said.

Although Costa Rica has abundant and good farmland – including some on the side of a volcano that WDT staff and students visited – Mitchell said this aquaponics system can benefit people who don’t have farmland.

“People in Costa Rica live very full lives with very little,” Mitchell said. “They don’t have a lot of space. The people we were involved with didn’t even have a yard. Everything is done in such a small space because of the economic situation. This (aquaponics) can make an impact and provide a sustainable food source.”

A long-term solution

In this project, WDT and Rimrock shared a desire to create a resource that the Costa Rican people could use to be self-sustaining.

“We think it’s much more effective for locals to support their own ministry, for them to get initial training and support,” DeLange said. “If they can do something locally that provides service to their community and a means of income for their church and pastor, they’re much better off. … We’re (Rimrock) still there to pray and have people from our church partner. … Getting to the state they can be self-sustaining is a much better model long-term.”

“All of our missions kind of aligned,” Mitchell said. “The whole message of people first is where WDT came from with our involvement. We’re having an opportunity to help these folks in a spot they could use the help. We ended up coming together and making amazing things happen.”

The project was not without logistical difficulties and language barriers. Mitchell and Johnson were two of the faculty members who traveled to Costa Rica. One of their first challenges was transporting 350 pounds of plumbing supplies by airplane from the United States to Costa Rica.

The cost of buying supplies in Costa Rica was so high that taking the materials to Costa Rica kept the project financially feasible, Mitchell said.

Johnson translated when there was a need to purchase materials locally.

“We got to spend a lot of time at hardware stores with Jeremy’s basic Spanish. Trying to translate what plumbing fittings were – it was very funny,” Mitchell said.

“Trying to explain hydroponics in another language, it was an interesting conversation and we were able to make friends at the hardware store,” Johnson said.

The hardware store staff gave Johnson and Mitchell a discount because they were so impressed at what WDT and Rimrock were doing to help the local residents, Johnson said.

Building relationships with the Costa Ricans was a vital part of the trip and helped the project proceed more smoothly, Johnson said.

“We ended up feeling a lot like family at the end,” he said.

Rimrock Church has sent teams to assist with a variety of INCRESE projects over the past 16 years. On this trip, the team’s goal was to build a Quonset hut that would house the aquaponics system WDT designed.

However, the materials for the hut were delayed. Instead, the Rimrock team did some maintenance chores, but its main task was digging a trench about 330 feet long to bury power lines for the building where WDT will eventually put its equipment, Daren Beckloff said.

Beckloff and his son, Cole, were part of the Rimrock team. Beckloff is an electrical engineer by profession who said he was pleased to use some of his knowledge to aid the aquaponics project.

Rimrock hopes to send another team to Costa Rica this winter to build the Quonset hut when the materials arrive.

For now, the aquaponics system is housed partially outdoors under a roof at a convention center that’s under construction. Next summer, Mitchell said, WDT hopes to send a team and collaborate with Costa Ricans to build a more commercial aquaponics system that will generate enough profits to maintain its operation and help the INCRESE ministry’s work in the community.

This was Beckloff’s first trip to Costa Rica. He was impressed by the country’s beauty, as well as the food and coffee.

“It’s just a different culture and an interesting culture. We were near Cartago. There was a pilgrimage going on at a church. There were just masses and masses of people walking from the capital down to Cartago. It was hard to get around if you were driving, which we had to do to go get parts,” Beckloff said.

“It was a father and son trip, so it was a good … experience with our sons and getting to show them a different culture and different part of the world,” Beckloff said.

Mitchell said the WDT students who traveled to Costa Rica had their trips almost completely paid for thanks to scholarships and donations from the community to the WDT Foundation.

“The impact (local support) has on students and the community is palpable,” Mitchell said.