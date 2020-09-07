WDT student earns Finish Strong scholarship

For the second year, Build Dakota Scholarship has teamed up with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to award $50,000 in Finish Strong Scholarships to 10 second-year technical students across South Dakota. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship for tuition, tools, and/or books. Malakai Stevens, a student at Western Dakota Tech, is one of the 10 recipients. The other nine recipients attend schools in eastern South Dakota.
The Finish Strong Scholarship is open to students entering their second year at one of South Dakota’s four technical colleges. The scholarship is funded by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and matched by the South Dakota Future Fund.
Jennie Best, assistant director of scholarships at Western Dakota Tech, said the scholarship is a win-win for businesses and students.
“There’s a huge need for skilled workers in South Dakota. The Finish Strong Scholarship is just one example of the efforts to address this issue,” Best said. “It’s $5,000. But the difference it makes for these 10 students — and the freedom it gives them — is much bigger than that.”
“There is a lot of value in technical education, especially in South Dakota. It’s great to have partners like the mikeroweWORKS Foundation that want to see it succeed,” said Dana Dykhouse, chairman of the Finish Strong board. “There’s so much opportunity out there for students in some of these high-needs fields. We hope our scholarships brings some attention to those opportunities.”
The Finish Strong Scholarship was created after Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the iconic TV series Dirty Jobs and CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, visited South Dakota in 2018, when he toured several South Dakota technical colleges and businesses.
For more information about the Finish Strong Scholarship, visit www.builddakotascholarships.com/finishstrong.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!