We Care Thrift to reopen Thursday after truck plows through store wall

Fifteen minutes after Dorothy Young locked the doors to We Care Thrift in north Rapid City after completing a weekly cleaning, an allegedly drunken driver plowed through one of the store's walls in a pick up.

Young, We Care Thrift's store manager, was driving by the store Monday when she saw the truck and its driver stopped by an officer with the Rapid City Police Department moments before seeing the gap in the wall of her store.

"I thought, 'Oh my god', so I made a beeline to the store," Young recalled. "I was in disbelief."

According to the police report, Melissa Wolf Black of Rapid City drove through the wall of We Care Thrift at 401 E. Boulevard North at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Black was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Luckily for the staff and patrons of We Care Thrift, the store is closed for cleaning on Mondays and was vacant at the time of the crash.