Weah leads Fighting Hawks past Coyotes

North Dakota running back Otis Weah carried 16 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fourth-ranked Fighting Hawks to a 21-10 win against No. 20 South Dakota Thursday inside the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D.

It was the 98th meeting between the two programs, but first as Missouri Valley Football Conference foes. The Fighting Hawks (3-0, 3-0 MVFC) racked up 489 yards while holding the Coyotes (1-1, 1-1) to 328. It was the first time in four-plus seasons under coach Bob Nielson that South Dakota lost when holding its opponent to fewer than 27 points.

South Dakota running back Kai Henry ran 15 times for 84 yards and scored on a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for what turned out to be the final score of the game. Henry became the 14th player in program history to surpass 2,000 career yards. He stands with 2,038 and 23 touchdowns.

“We struggled early getting going with the running game, but it was better in the second half,” said Nielson. “Kai’s been a very consistent performer, and he played well today, even beyond his actual rushing numbers with protection and things that we ask our backs to do.”