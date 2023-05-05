Wear turquoise May 9 to support the American Lung Association in South Dakota’s effort to raise awareness about lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 21% of all cancer deaths in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The annual Turquoise Takeover unites Americans to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the American Lung Association sponsors the Turquoise Takeover. Turquoise is a color that symbolizes clean air and breath. Turquoise Takeover is held during Lung Cancer Action Week, May 8 to 14.

To join the Turquoise Takeover effort, take a photo and tag #TurquoiseTakeover and/or #LUNGFORCE. The American Lung Association also urges everyone who is eligible to get screened for lung cancer, test their homes for radon, and donate to help achieve a world free of lung cancer. Go to LUNGFORCE.org to learn more about how you can get involved during Lung Cancer Action Week and join the effort to defeat the disease.

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research,” said Molly Collins, advocacy director for the Lung Association, South Dakota. “There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer in South Dakota, so we ask you to join us.”