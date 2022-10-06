 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Weather alters Class AA state tennis tournament; majority of matches still to be played

Rain and cold temperatures forced the Class AA girls state tennis tournament inside Thursday, and led to the restructuring of the event's remaining matches for Friday.

Just the first round of the singles flights were conducted, as the majority of doubles was played out instead, opting for 10-game pro sets instead of best-of-three sets. The last of the consolation doubles matches, which are eight-game pro sets, as well as the championship doubles matches, will commence Friday morning.

For Rapid City Stevens, the Flight 1 team of Ali Scott and Peyton Ogle booked their spot in the title match, defeating Sioux Falls Lincoln 10-5 in the semifinals, while the Flight 2 team of Bella Scott and and Kaiya Parkin edged O'Gorman 10-9 with a 7-1 tiebreaker, and the Flight 3 team of Anna Mueller and Lindsey Pfingston beat O'Gorman 10-8.

Scott and Parkin beat Harrisburg 10-3 in the quarters, while Mueller and Pfingston bested Brandon Valley 10-1.

Ali Scott had the only singles match of the day for the Raiders as the No. 6 seed in Flight 1. She cruised past Kara Gary of Sioux Falls Washington 6-1, 6-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. All other Stevens singles players, all of whom are the No. 1 seeds in their respective draws, had first-round byes and will play Friday.

The Raiders sit in second place out of 14 schools with the vast majority of matches still to be played. Stevens has 200 points, trailing leader Sioux Falls Lincoln by 26.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

