Weather conditions close Rapid City Regional Airport this morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Record snowfalls and windy conditions have left Rapid City Regional Airport closed since about 2 a.m.

"The airport is still closed," said Toni Broom, Deputy Director of the airport at 8:15 a.m. "Crews are working diligently to get the runway open. Updates will be provided throughout the morning."

The snowfall was a record for April 1. The Rapid City National Weather Service office at the aiport said the previous record was only three inches.

"Record snowfall of 6.5 inches set at our office in East Rapid City on April 1st," according to a weather service update on Twitter. "The old record was 3.0 inches set in 1927. We're now up to 75.2 inches for the season, and will add to that total today."

The area has received two more inches this morning to make the annual total 77 inches with snow still falling.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0