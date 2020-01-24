Weather dampens state park numbers

Custer State Park visitor rates held steady in 2019, despite wet weather that put a damper on park usage, camping and revenue statewide.
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park Department numbers for 2019 show that, overall, state park visitation was down by about 200,000, from 6,455,992 in 2018 to 6,279,458 in 2019.
“We measure both camping and visitation statewide. For camping, we were down 8 percent and visitation we were down 3%,” said Al Nedved, deputy director of the GFP Parks and Recreation Division.
Nearly 28,000 fewer campers used the state park system in 2019 than in 2018. Though camping use was down 4% at Custer State Park, 2019 visitation numbers were nearly unchanged, down only 1% from the 1.8 million visitors to the park in 2018.
“What’s driving a lot of statewide numbers is several parks, mostly East River, were either closed or shut down for large portions of the season due to flooding,” Nedved said.
The lower Lake Francis Case area was most heavily affected and saw a decrease of 59%. Another weather-related complication was a bridge that washed out that provided access at Randall Creek Recreation Area near Pickstown, Nedved said.
“Throughout the state, we have had several park districts, mostly in East River, that were affected by flooding either early or late in the year,” Nedved said. “We received significant flooding in the middle of September, which is unusual for that time of year. … In recent years, we’ve seen weather has really affected those (spring, fall and early winter) shoulder season months.”
Fewer campers and park visitors resulted in revenue dropping 4% overall. Camping and park entrance receipts totaled about $623,000 less in 2019 than 2018, Nedved said.
This year, park entrance fees and campground fees increased as of Jan. 1. The cost of an annual park entrance license rose from $30 to $36. Daily entrance fees are up from $6 to $8, Nedved said. A seven-day motorcycle pass to Custer State Park increased from $10 to $20. Campsite fees have gone up as well, he said. The increases are anticipated to generate $3 million in revenue for the park system, which is largely funded by user fees.
Nedved said while some parks remain open year-round for the public to visit and enjoy, some comfort stations and campgrounds are currently closed until spring.
“Usually we start turning on water systems in later April and we start opening up fish-cleaning stations and comfort stations as weather allows,” Nedved said. “We want to give people the opportunity to get outdoors before the heavy (tourist) season hits.”
Game, Fish and Parks personnel are hopeful 2020 will be a better weather year that brings an increase in park usage, though the department is monitoring moisture and snowpack, Nedved said.
“We are monitoring the runoff potential scenarios for the coming year. Typically that involves looking at Rocky Mountain snowpack (which flows into the Missouri River). That snowpack is tracking about normal,” he said. “East River snowpack affects a lot of our parks on natural lakes and drainages. The snowpack there is getting significant. We are preparing contingencies for additional flooding there.”
In the wake of flooding and record precipitation in 2019, National Weather Service data indicates the flood risk remains high. The state’s rivers and ground are still saturated and if that trend continues, 2020 could bring more flooding, according to Mike Gillispie, a state climatologist for the National Weather Service.