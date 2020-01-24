Weather dampens state park numbers

Fewer campers and park visitors resulted in revenue dropping 4% overall. Camping and park entrance receipts totaled about $623,000 less in 2019 than 2018, Nedved said.

This year, park entrance fees and campground fees increased as of Jan. 1. The cost of an annual park entrance license rose from $30 to $36. Daily entrance fees are up from $6 to $8, Nedved said. A seven-day motorcycle pass to Custer State Park increased from $10 to $20. Campsite fees have gone up as well, he said. The increases are anticipated to generate $3 million in revenue for the park system, which is largely funded by user fees.

Nedved said while some parks remain open year-round for the public to visit and enjoy, some comfort stations and campgrounds are currently closed until spring.

“Usually we start turning on water systems in later April and we start opening up fish-cleaning stations and comfort stations as weather allows,” Nedved said. “We want to give people the opportunity to get outdoors before the heavy (tourist) season hits.”

Game, Fish and Parks personnel are hopeful 2020 will be a better weather year that brings an increase in park usage, though the department is monitoring moisture and snowpack, Nedved said.