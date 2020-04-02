Weather delays Journal delivery Thursday
breaking top story

Weather delays Journal delivery Thursday

Rapid City Journal logo

Delivery is delayed April 2 due to severe weather conditions.

Due to inclement weather and no travel advisories last night, all routes are running late and will be delivered this afternoon.  For our mail subscribers this may mean that you will receive Thursday and Friday papers both on Friday.

Our online edition is published, please login and catch up on today’s news while we work on delivery of the printed edition. 

If you have not activated your online edition or need help, please call us at 605.394.8300 Option 0 or email us at Custservice@rapidcityjournal.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News