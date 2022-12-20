Weather puts chill on Salvation Army fundraising

Blizzards and frigid temperatures have hindered The Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ annual Christmas Campaign. The Salvation Army is roughly $83,000 short of its fundraising goal for the red kettle portion of its Christmas Campaign, which ends on Dec. 24.

The Salvation Army’s familiar red kettles and bell ringers are a holiday season staple, and typically the last two weeks before Christmas are when about 65% of donations for the Christmas Campaign come in, said Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator.

Due to winter storms, the bell ringers and red kettles were unable to be out Dec. 13 through 16. They were out on Dec. 17. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills has now raised about $93,000 of its 2022 red kettle fundraising goal, O’Neil said. With better temperatures in the forecast this weekend, O’Neil hopes to have more bell ringers and red kettles out on Christmas Eve.

The red kettle campaign ends Dec. 24 no matter what, O’Neil said. Some bell ringers and kettles will be out this week, although because of freezing temperatures there will be fewer than usual. Some countertop kettles will be at various locations through year’s end. Through Jan. 15, 2023, people can continue to donate online at blackhillsredkettle.org or mail donations to The Salvation Army of the Black Hills, 405 N. Cherry Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.

This year’s overall Christmas Campaign fundraising goal is $457,900. The goal for the red kettles is to raise $174,500, with the balance of $283,400 coming from direct mail donations, general donations and special events.

“We thank everybody in the community – folks that ring the bells, folks that put money in kettles. We live in a very generous community. Definitely I’m concerned about the Christmas Campaign,” O’Neil said. “We do the best we can and hope for the best results.”

The weather put a chill on what was shaping up to be a good year, O’Neil said.

“We were really on track,” O’Neil said. “We’ve seen an uptick in the amount of volunteers and hours being volunteered at kettles and we had new volunteers. … We were really on pace to have a good year and then the weather devastated that.”

Despite the weather, O’Neil is grateful for the community support of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which had trees in more than 100 locations this year.

“We want to thank all the folks who have volunteered and donated. It really has been a phenomenal opportunity. … We are thankful for all the businesses and all the people who bought toys,” O’Neill said. “We’ve got significant challenges. We believe the community will respond (to help the Christmas campaign) and we want to thank everybody in advance.”

Anyone who still has an Angel Tree gift to turn in can drop it off at the Salvation Army office in Rapid City in the next day or two, O’Neil said. For more information, contact The Salvation Army of the Black Hills office at 605-342-0982.