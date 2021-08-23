Wedding expo showcases DIY, new vendors and more

“We hear that a lot of couples are getting floral pieces and doing it themselves, so we wanted to showcase a vendor where you can source the flowers and learn how to do it,” she said. “There will be a lot of photographers at the expo. They have all sorts of things for … photo booths you can have at your event.”

“We’re excited and we hope people come down and enjoy it, or learn a new skill set,” Marsh said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several new wedding and special occasion vendors will be part of this year’s expo, Marsh said, such as wedding and event venues RockValley Gardens in Rapid City and Elkhorn Ridge Resort in Spearfish. Vendor booths by ceremony and reception venues, photographers, jewelers, deejays, caterers, equipment rental, event lighting, styling specialists and more will be located in Main Street Square and Pedestrian Alley.

Vendors such as Your Home Improvement, Renewal by Andersen and State Farm will assist couples with planning after-wedding home purchases, renovations and insurance needs, Marsh said.

Moving the event to a weeknight evening allows more vendors to participate, she said, and gives the Love² Wedding Expo “more of that reception vibe.”

“It gives people more of an idea of what the vendors are capable of,” she said.