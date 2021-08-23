Wedding expo showcases DIY, new vendors and more

A high-flying Champagne Pop & Pour by Sky Dancing Aerial Studio will kick off Wednesday’s Love² Wedding Expo.
The eighth annual expo brings together event planners and industry specialists who are ready to help couples plan unique, personalized weddings. Love² Wedding Expo will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Main Street Square in Rapid City. Admission is $5; couples who pre-register at mainstreetsquare.org/love-wedding-expo-2 will get a free signature cocktail and an addition entry for prize giveaways from local vendors.
A beverage garden for those 21 and older opens at 5 p.m. The evening’s activities begin with the Champagne Pop & Pour at 5:30 p.m., followed by live music from Alex Massa’s Fat Trio at 6 p.m.
A floral workshop by Justin Straw Designs will be at 7 p.m.; the workshop is open to anyone interested in learning more about floral design. Straw will provide expert guidance on choosing, caring for, conditioning and designing floral arrangements. Participants will each create their own bouquet to take home using fresh, seasonal flowers and materials provided by Victoria’s Garden. The workshop fee is $25 per person. To register, go to mainstreetsquare.org/love-wedding-expo-2.
Do-it-yourself is one of the trends couples will find at this year’s expo, said Maja Marsh, Main Street Square’s marketing director.
“We hear that a lot of couples are getting floral pieces and doing it themselves, so we wanted to showcase a vendor where you can source the flowers and learn how to do it,” she said. “There will be a lot of photographers at the expo. They have all sorts of things for … photo booths you can have at your event.”
“We’re excited and we hope people come down and enjoy it, or learn a new skill set,” Marsh said.
Several new wedding and special occasion vendors will be part of this year’s expo, Marsh said, such as wedding and event venues RockValley Gardens in Rapid City and Elkhorn Ridge Resort in Spearfish. Vendor booths by ceremony and reception venues, photographers, jewelers, deejays, caterers, equipment rental, event lighting, styling specialists and more will be located in Main Street Square and Pedestrian Alley.
Vendors such as Your Home Improvement, Renewal by Andersen and State Farm will assist couples with planning after-wedding home purchases, renovations and insurance needs, Marsh said.
Moving the event to a weeknight evening allows more vendors to participate, she said, and gives the Love² Wedding Expo “more of that reception vibe.”
“It gives people more of an idea of what the vendors are capable of,” she said.
Freebird Bridal from Dakota Dunes will host a fashion show at 8 p.m. Marsh describes this fashion show as more inclusive.
“We’re trying to showcase sizes from 2 to 18, and make it a little bit more for everybody,” Marsh said. “We’ll have the fountains on all night, and the fashion show will be around that. It’s a fun difference from previous years. It will look really beautiful.”
Love² Wedding Expo presented by Main Street Square and Black Hills Bride, and co-sponsored by Holiday Inn -- Rushmore Plaza, Neugebauer’s Jewelry, and Quintessence Salon & Spa.
“Many weddings were postponed or canceled last year so we expect to see a high demand for events like Love² for those in the planning stages of their special day,” said Domico Rodriguez, Main Street Square president and CEO. “We have something for everyone.”