Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross County;Time
WGPC Cross Country Meet (Philip);10 a.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
High School Cross County;Time
WGPC Cross Country Meet (Philip);10 a.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The South Dakota Department of Health daily COVID-19 report included five deaths Monday. Pennington and Meade counties each reported two death…
A 15-year-old Rapid City girl died Saturday night in a rollover car accident on Interstate 90, east of New Underwood.
I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…
There are now more active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County than at any time since the pandemic began. The previous high mark had been …
A former Rapid City Area Schools teacher's state teaching certificate was permanently revoked in January after she pleaded guilty to repeatedl…
When Susan, a teacher at a Rapid City Area Schools high school, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last October, she said she knew it …
Michael Brooks guided the Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team to a surprising second-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament last …
Christopher Cudmore no longer asks himself why he had to spend most of the last decade in prison, nor does he punish himself internally for de…
Two South Dakota state prison inmates who drove away from a community service project are back in custody, authorities said Sunday.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.