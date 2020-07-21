Wednesday's Local Schedule

Wednesday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball:Time

Sturgis at Rapid City Post 320;7 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists accidentally create new hybrid fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News