Wednesday's Local Schedule

Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Custer at Chadron Rotary Classic;tba

Edgemont at Harding County;Noon.

Howard vs. White River (Mitchell), 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Huron Classic;tba

Timber Lake at Lyman;Noon.

Hill City at Newell;4:30 p.m.

Jones Co. at Potter County; Noon.

St. Thomas More at SF Christian;5:40 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Custer at Chadron Rotary Classic;tba

Hill City vs. Dell Rapids (Sioux Falls);12:40 p.m.

Dupree at Langford Area;1 p.m.

Timber Lake at Lyman;Noon.

Jones. Co. at Potter County; Noon.

