Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Idaho Steelheads at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Advisory committees also made changes to State events for track and field and tennis
A Pennington County jury returned a $42 million verdict in a bad faith claim to a Rapid City woman after she was denied medical benefits from …
Street gang members in Rapid City are becoming less fearful of consequences.
One of two men arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson is facing a murder charge.Andrew Thorson, 29, has been ch…
Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education member Breanna Funke announced Tuesday night that she is leaving the board as soon as a replacement…
A little lesson on mail delivery. SF is the main distribution point in this area. Your order may have been in a container along with hundreds …
The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that Academy Award nominated actor Graham Greene will be in attendance for the team's Dances with Wolve…
So Breanna Funke and some of her colleagues on the school board really believe that all RC area schools teach is false history, social fads, a…
The "don't like it leave" attitude has got to be one of the weakest and most immature non-arguments ever presented.
Denying a permit for a peaceful demonstration at the Capitol because it's being decorated for Christmas? It appears the First Amendment right …
