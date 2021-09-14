 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's Local Schedule
alert

Wednesday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Men's Soccer;Time

MSU Billings at SD Mines (Dakota Fields);4 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Public Works Committee meeting 9-14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

What is our school board afraid of? That a number of children will contract COVID-19 and some may even die? No. They're afraid that immigrant …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

Rather than a $125 payment for getting the shot, why not withhold the $1,000 bonus for those who are not vaccinated? I cannot believe that fir…

Watch Now: Related Video

Public Works Committee meeting 9-14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News