Wednesday's Local Schedule

American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 22 at Gillette;5:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 22 at Gillette;5:30 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three men are now charged in the Rapid City homicide on Christmas Eve after they decided to take revenge against the victim by setting up a fa…
A Delta Air Lines regional jet made an emergency landing Sunday night at Rapid City Regional Airport following an engine failure with the aircraft.
Jesus Vance returned to Rapid City in October 2019 after graduating from high school at an Army base in Germany and immediately began working …
Terri Kirkpatrick’s routine stop at a gas station soon proved to be a life-changing event after Saturday’s Dakota Cash drawing.
The man who hid inside his Piedmont home during a 3.5-hour stand-off with law enforcement on Thursday evening is charged with three crimes aft…
The horrendous planning by the person/board to land lock the west side of Rapid City by the three routes used most commonly to commute should …
A Pennington County deputy violated the Fourth Amendment when he seized empty drug vials from a paramedic based on "nothing more than a hunch"…
A man who allegedly fired a gun during a domestic violence incident was arrested after a 3.5-hour long stand-off at a Piedmont mobile home par…
Will rising lumber prices come back down? Here's what to expect.
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.