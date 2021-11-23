Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at MSU Billings;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Wayne State;2:30 p.m.
BHSU at Hawaii Pacific (Kaneohe, Hawaii);8 p.m.
