 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at MSU Billings;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Wayne State;2:30 p.m.

BHSU at Hawaii Pacific (Kaneohe, Hawaii);8 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to tap strategic oil reserve in rare move

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News