Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Track and Field;Time
Festival of Relays (Sioux Park);4 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
High School Track and Field;Time
Festival of Relays (Sioux Park);4 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A beloved Rapid City wresting coach, COVID-19 regulations, a contested suspension and alleged constitutional violations have coalesced into a …
A recent advertisement for Faith High School Rodeo Club’s “Slave/Branding Auction,” a fundraising event that includes a pancake supper and a p…
One person died early Monday morning in a motorcycle-semi crash in Rapid City.
The owner of the land where investigators say the Schroeder Fire ignited in a slash pile is a former wildland firefighter who believes the bla…
Rapid City has announced a boost in wages for lifeguards and other part-time seasonal jobs in a bid to fill scores of openings this summer.
Parents of past, present and future wrestlers at Rapid City Central High School are searching for answers after head coach Lance Pearson and t…
The U.S. Air Force has grounded all B-1B bombers following an April 8 emergency with one of the aircraft at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapi…
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court cast doubt Tuesday on whether hundreds of millions of dollars in new taxes collected under a voter initiative enacted in November can be legally spent when a provision of the state constitution caps school spending.
A former Sturgis assistant police chief and city council president hid his identity from the Journal while the state agreed to shield his name…
A Sturgis woman has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.