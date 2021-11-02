Wednesday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Women's College Soccer
BHSU at Metro State;1 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Rapid City man and real estate agent has been sentenced to five years of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Three Rapid City schools are now out of secure status, according Rapid City Police Department Spokesperson Brendyn Medina.
A Box Elder man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City.
More subs and sandwiches are coming to Rapid City.
Growing up in Hill City, the four Morris sisters shared one small bedroom, so sharing the large, 5-bedroom, 4-bath home they built together in…
A 32-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of …
It took the scientists 14 years to find a way of extracting usable DNA from a piece of Sitting Bull's hair that was 5 to 6 centimeters long.
A solar flare that erupted Thursday may cause a rare appearance of the Northern Lights in South Dakota on Saturday night if local weather cond…
Law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found early Monday morning near the intersection of Highw…
Two Rapid City men have been arrested in connection to the death of 24 year old Dhani I. Aronson, whose body was found Monday in a ditch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.