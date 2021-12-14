 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule: LNI Challenge Day

LNI Championship Game

White River’s Dylan Marshall (5) calls a late-game play in the Tigers' championship game against Tiospa Zina in the 2019 Lakota Nation Invitational at The Monument. The 2020 LNI was canceled due to COVID-19.

 Adam Fondren / Journal Staff, File

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Idaho Steelheads;7:10 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Nation Invitational

Challenge Day

RC Christian vs. Marty;9:30 a.m. (Barnett Arena)

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Crow Creek;9:30 a.m. (Ice Arena)

Tiospaye Topa vs. Santee;12:30 p.m. (Summit Arena)

Custer vs. Lower Brule;12:30 p.m. (Barnett Arena)

Little Wound vs. St. Francis;12:30 p.m. (Ice Arena)

Crazy Horse vs. Dupree;3:30 p.m. (Summit Arena)

White River vs. Pine Ridge;3:30 p.m. (Ice Arena)

McLaughlin vs. Oelrichs;6:30 p.m. (Summit Arena)

People are also reading…

Red Cloud vs. Todd County;6:30 p.m. (Ice Arena)

Omaha Nation vs. Lakota Tech;6:30 p.m. (Barnett Arena)

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lakota Nation Invitational

Challenge Day

White River vs. St. Francis;8 a.m. (Ice Arena)

Crazy Horse vs. Dupree;8 a.m. (Barnett Arena)

Tiospaye Topa vs. Santee;11 a.m. (Summit Arena)

RC Christian vs. Marty;11 a.m. (Barnett Arena)

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Crow Creek;11 a.m. (Ice Arena)

Omaha Nation vs. Oelrichs;2 p.m. (Summit Arena)

Red Cloud vs. Todd County;2 p.m. (Ice Arena)

Custer vs. Lower Brule;2 p.m. (Barnett Arena)

Pine Ridge vs. Tiospa Zina;5 p.m. (Summit Arena)

Little Wound vs. Lakota Tech;5 p.m. (Ice Arena)

McLaughlin vs. Wakpala;5 p.m. (Barnett Arena)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

With average wages in Rapid City, who can afford all the new apartments and houses? First, there should be new industry with higher wages.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

The city pays out a $41,000 fine to the state for not completing required paperwork? And to think that the Council could have been spent that …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

John Thune was one of only a handful without a mask of the entire U.S. Congress who attended Senator Dole’s funeral Thursday in the Capitol ro…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 8

Your Two Cents for Dec. 8

With new developments in the Rapid City area, including the Shepherd Hills subdivision, I hope that the city will NOT let developers get by wi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News