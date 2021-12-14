Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule: LNI Challenge Day

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Idaho Steelheads;7:10 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Lakota Nation Invitational
Challenge Day
RC Christian vs. Marty;9:30 a.m. (Barnett Arena)
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Crow Creek;9:30 a.m. (Ice Arena)
Tiospaye Topa vs. Santee;12:30 p.m. (Summit Arena)
Custer vs. Lower Brule;12:30 p.m. (Barnett Arena)
Little Wound vs. St. Francis;12:30 p.m. (Ice Arena)
Crazy Horse vs. Dupree;3:30 p.m. (Summit Arena)
White River vs. Pine Ridge;3:30 p.m. (Ice Arena)
McLaughlin vs. Oelrichs;6:30 p.m. (Summit Arena)
Red Cloud vs. Todd County;6:30 p.m. (Ice Arena)
Omaha Nation vs. Lakota Tech;6:30 p.m. (Barnett Arena)
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Lakota Nation Invitational
Challenge Day
White River vs. St. Francis;8 a.m. (Ice Arena)
Crazy Horse vs. Dupree;8 a.m. (Barnett Arena)
Tiospaye Topa vs. Santee;11 a.m. (Summit Arena)
RC Christian vs. Marty;11 a.m. (Barnett Arena)
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Crow Creek;11 a.m. (Ice Arena)
Omaha Nation vs. Oelrichs;2 p.m. (Summit Arena)
Red Cloud vs. Todd County;2 p.m. (Ice Arena)
Custer vs. Lower Brule;2 p.m. (Barnett Arena)
Pine Ridge vs. Tiospa Zina;5 p.m. (Summit Arena)
Little Wound vs. Lakota Tech;5 p.m. (Ice Arena)
McLaughlin vs. Wakpala;5 p.m. (Barnett Arena)