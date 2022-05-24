Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Independent League Baseball;Time
Spearfish Sasquatch at Badlands Big Sticks;6:35 p.m.
High School Girls Golf;Time
Region 3A Tournament (Mitchell);9 a.m.
