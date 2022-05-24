 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
SAS2A.jpg (copy)

Spearfish Sasquatch infielder Ryan Bachman slides into home plate to beat the tag during Game 1 of the Expedition League Championship series Aug. 31, 2021 at Black Hills Energy Stadium is Spearfish. 

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Independent League Baseball;Time

Spearfish Sasquatch at Badlands Big Sticks;6:35 p.m.

High School Girls Golf;Time

Region 3A Tournament (Mitchell);9 a.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says the U.S. will continue ‘strategic ambiguity’ in China-Taiwan dispute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News