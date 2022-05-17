Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Legion Baseball;Time
Post 22 at Gillette Riders;5:30 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Rapid City woman has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The Ellsworth Air & Space Show is finally here, and with an anticipated record turnout of 60,000, a few do’s, don’ts and helpful tips will…
Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies and the Pennington County Search and Rescue team helped locate a 51-year-old Alexandria, Minn. hiker who …
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
A Rapid City federal judge noted a 30-year-old’s woman’s sincerity, intelligence and hope to maintain sobriety for her 6-year-old daughter dur…
In response to the concerned reader who claims “slanted” comments made in Two Cents opinion being “what is wrong" in our society. Freedom of …
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
The Spartans' new volleyball coach was also announced
Comments made by Mary Ackland stating that "we all should read what we want to read" is irrelevant to the school district's decision to not al…
Forty years ago this week, John Mathis was acquitted in the shooting deaths of his wife, Ladonna, and the couple’s two preschool-aged sons. Ra…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.