 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
102522-vball27.JPG (copy)
Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball;Time

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Class AA SoDak 16

No. 15 Spearfish at No. 2 O'Gorman;3 p.m.

No. 16 Douglas at No. 1 SF Washington;4:30 p.m.

No. 9 SF Roosevelt at No. 8 RC Stevens;4:30 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny says critics “have raised a red flag” of election law wrongdoing. But Kenny says his ruling “takes down that flag.” Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit voters to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot. They made a variety of allegations about how Detroit reviews signatures on absentee ballots and monitors ballot drop-off boxes. The judge says they “failed dramatically” to back up any of it.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 states could legalized cannabis through midterm ballot initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News