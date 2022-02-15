Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Norfolk Admirals;5:30 p.m.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.
A man in his 30s died Thursday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Rapid City.
A Hill City man has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary after an incident Saturday morning that brought a strong law enforcement…
A Rapid City property owner is one step closer to being able to build two homes on property near the Skyline Wilderness Area Park.
Gov. Kristi Noem received more than $11 million in campaign contributions from more than 50,000 donors in 2021.
Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…
The Basketball Advisory Committee passed three motions Wednesday, including the implementation of a mercy rule for Class AA
Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance qua…
Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…
A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that had been placed outside.
