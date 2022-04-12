Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Tulsa Oilers at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Rapid City Area Schools board approved Tuesday night the departure of 30 district employees, including teachers and an assistant superinte…
South Dakota's Division of Criminal Investigation has released the name of the man who died in a March 26 police shooting.
Box Elder police have identified the body found Monday in a creek near Landmark Court.
Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City.
I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…
As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…
Rapid City is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and is amo…
The duo's move brings the total number of Yellow Jackets in the portal up to four after Ryder Kirsch and Taylor Edwards signaled their intent late last month
The Monument and Central States Fairgrounds have signed an agreement that both sides called a win-win Tuesday morning.
With thousands more people coming to the Black Hills, the quality of our life is dwindling every single day. Why is it that our leaders think …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.