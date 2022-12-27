 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Tulsa Oilers at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.

Boy's High School Basketball;Time

Wakpala vs. Pine Ridge (McLaughlin High School);1:30 p.m.

TBD at McLaughlin;TBD

Hoop City Classic, Mitchell

Viborg-Hurley vs. Gregory;9:30 a.m.

Bridgewater-Emery vs. White River;6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Christian vs. Lower Brule;8 p.m.

Girl's High School Basketball;Time

Wakpala at McLaughlin;9 a.m.

Pine Ridge vs. TBD (McLaughlin High School);6 p.m.

Little Wound vs. TBD (McLaughlin High School);6 p.m.

Hoop City Classic, Mitchell

Thunder Basin, Wyo. vs. Colome;4:30 p.m.

