Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Tulsa Oilers at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
Boy's High School Basketball;Time
Wakpala vs. Pine Ridge (McLaughlin High School);1:30 p.m.
TBD at McLaughlin;TBD
Hoop City Classic, Mitchell
Viborg-Hurley vs. Gregory;9:30 a.m.
Bridgewater-Emery vs. White River;6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Christian vs. Lower Brule;8 p.m.
Girl's High School Basketball;Time
Wakpala at McLaughlin;9 a.m.
People are also reading…
Pine Ridge vs. TBD (McLaughlin High School);6 p.m.
Little Wound vs. TBD (McLaughlin High School);6 p.m.
Hoop City Classic, Mitchell
Thunder Basin, Wyo. vs. Colome;4:30 p.m.