Wednesday's Local Sports Schedule

060122-baseball3.jpg (copy)

Post 320 pitcher Jimmy Rogers (back) tossed the ball to first baseman Ryan Rufledt (16) to pick off Post 22 base runner Wyatt Anderson (center) on May 31 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Legion Baseball;Time

Alliance (Neb.) at Spearfish Post 164;3 p.m.

Alliance (Neb.) at Spearfish Post 164;5 p.m.

Post 22 Hardhats at Post 320 Stars;7 p.m.

