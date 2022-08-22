Week 1 football poll: Kadoka gains votes after season-opening shutout

Only one voting member felt Kadoka Area was worthy of a ranking before its regular season opener, but after its 38-0 blanking of White River in Week 0 Thursday, more are starting to giving the team some attention.

The Kougars picked up five votes in this week's prep media football poll, released Monday, putting them two spots shy of a outright ranking in Class 9B. They trail No. 5 De Smet by four votes and Potter County by three. Faith also grabbed a vote.

Elsewhere in 9-man, Wall lost one of its two first-place votes in 9AA after crushing Bennett County 50-0 on Thursday but broke free of a tie with Platte-Geddes in the preseason poll for the outright second-place spot. That vote went to Howard, which has all first-place votes this week after edging No. 5 Hanson 20-12.

Gregory and Harding County/Bison also lost their one apiece first-place votes, despite the Gorillas not playing last week and the Ranchers dominating New Underwood 64-12. Those both went to Canistota, which garnered all first-place votes after beating De Smet 20-14.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 22 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

(Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (5) 69

2. Harrisburg (7) 60

3. Jefferson (3) 45

4. O’Gorman 32

5. Lincoln (2) 26

Receiving votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18) 90

2. Tea Area 62

3. Yankton 52

4. Brookings 45

5. Mitchell 7

Receiving votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Madison (11) 62

2. West Central (1) 54

3. Canton (4) 52

4. Dell Rapids (2) 50

5. Dakota Valley 13

Receiving votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (21) 1-0 105 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 82 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 60 3

4. Sioux Valley 1-0 24 4

5. St. Thomas More 0-0 15 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 10, Parker 3, Hot Springs 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (18) 1-0 102 1

2. Wall (1) 1-0 74 T-2

3. Platte-Geddes(2) 1-0 54 T-2

4. Hamlin 1-0 32 5

5. Hanson 0-1 31 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 10, Bon Homme 7, Ipswich 5.

Class 9A

1. Canistota (21) 1-0 105 1

2. Gregory 0-0 64 2

3. Harding County/Bison 1-0 53 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 38 4

5. Warner 1-0 32 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 15, Chester Area 5, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1.

Class 9B

1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (12) 1-0 95 1

2. Herreid/Selby Area (6) 0-0 84 2

3. Avon (3) 1-0 71 3

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 1-0 41 5

5. De Smet 0-1 9 4

Receiving votes: Potter County 8, Kadoka Area 5, Faith 1, Sully Buttes 1.