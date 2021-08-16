 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 1 Soccer Coaches Poll
alert

Week 1 Soccer Coaches Poll

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys AA

1. Rapid City Stevens

2. Aberdeen Central

3. Sioux Falls Washington

4. Sioux Falls Jefferson

5. Pierre T.F. Riggs

Receiving Votes: RC Central, Spearfish, SF Roosevelt, O'Gorman, Harrisburg, Huron, SF Lincoln, Brookings

Girls AA

1. Aberdeen Central

2. Rapid City Stevens

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln

4. O'Gorman

5. Brandon Valley

Receiving Votes: Harrisburg, SF Roosevelt, Watertown, Brookings, RC Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs

Boys A

1. Tea Area

2. Sioux Falls Christian

3. Vermillion

4. St. Thomas More

5. Belle Fourche

Receiving Votes: Hot Springs, James Valley Christian, Groton Area, Freeman Academy

Girls A

1. Tea Area

2. West Central

3. Sioux Falls Christian

4. Vermillion

5. Dakota Valley

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Belle Fourche, Groton Area

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News