Week 1 Soccer Coaches Poll

Boys AA
1. Rapid City Stevens
2. Aberdeen Central
3. Sioux Falls Washington
4. Sioux Falls Jefferson
5. Pierre T.F. Riggs
Receiving Votes: RC Central, Spearfish, SF Roosevelt, O'Gorman, Harrisburg, Huron, SF Lincoln, Brookings
Girls AA
1. Aberdeen Central
2. Rapid City Stevens
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln
4. O'Gorman
5. Brandon Valley
Receiving Votes: Harrisburg, SF Roosevelt, Watertown, Brookings, RC Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Boys A
1. Tea Area
2. Sioux Falls Christian
3. Vermillion
4. St. Thomas More
5. Belle Fourche
Receiving Votes: Hot Springs, James Valley Christian, Groton Area, Freeman Academy
Girls A
1. Tea Area
2. West Central
3. Sioux Falls Christian
4. Vermillion
5. Dakota Valley
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Belle Fourche, Groton Area