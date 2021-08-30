 Skip to main content
Week 2 High School Football Poll
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 2 High School Football Poll

11AAA

1) Harrisburg (15) 78 1-0

2) Brandon Valley (2) 61 1-0

3) Roosevelt, 40 0-0

4) Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 24 0-0

5) Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21 1-0

Receiving Votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln, 11: Sioux Falls Washington, 7

11AA

1) Pierre TF Riggs (11) 62 0-1

2) Tea Area (7) 56 1-0

3) Yankton 31 1-0

4) Aberdeen Central, 24 1-0

5) Brookings 21 0-1

Receiving Votes: Mitchell, 11: Watertown, 8

11A

1) Canton (17) 86 1-0

2) Madison, 61 1-0

3) Lennox (1) 54 1-0

4) SF Christian (1) 44 1-0

5) Tri-Valley (1) 32 1-0

Receiving Votes: Milbank 16, West Central 11, Dell Rapids 9

11B

1) Winner (11) 70 2-0

2) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (6) 68 1-1

3) Sioux Valley 54 1-1

4) Elk Point Jefferson 31 1-0

5) McCook Central/Montrose 28 2-0

5) W/WS/SC, 28 0-1

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 17

9AA

1 Platte-Geddes (21) 119 2-0

2 Canistota/Freeman 54 1-1

3 Hanson (1) 48 1-0

4 Chester Area 31 2-0

5 Florence-Henry (1) 21 2-0

Receiving Votes: Timber Lake (1) 18, Garretson 18, Leola/Frederick Area 16, Hamlin 10,

9A

1 DeSmet (17) 96 2-0

2 Howard (3) 55 2-0

3 Wolsey-Wessington 55 0-1

4 Herreid/Selby Area (1) 46 2-0

5 Wall (1) 46 2-0

Receiving Votes: Warner 10, Castlewood 9, Kimball/White Lake 7

9B

1 Harding County/Bison (6) 62 1-1

2 Sully Buttes (6) 60 2-0

3 Gayville-Volin (2) 47 1-0

4 Faulkton Area (1) 39 1-1

5 Hitchcock-Tulare 24 2-0

 Receiving Votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 20, Avon (1) 13

