Week 2 High School Football Poll

11AAA
1) Harrisburg (15) 78 1-0
2) Brandon Valley (2) 61 1-0
3) Roosevelt, 40 0-0
4) Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 24 0-0
5) Sioux Falls Jefferson, 21 1-0
Receiving Votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln, 11: Sioux Falls Washington, 7
11AA
1) Pierre TF Riggs (11) 62 0-1
2) Tea Area (7) 56 1-0
3) Yankton 31 1-0
4) Aberdeen Central, 24 1-0
5) Brookings 21 0-1
Receiving Votes: Mitchell, 11: Watertown, 8
11A
1) Canton (17) 86 1-0
2) Madison, 61 1-0
3) Lennox (1) 54 1-0
4) SF Christian (1) 44 1-0
5) Tri-Valley (1) 32 1-0
Receiving Votes: Milbank 16, West Central 11, Dell Rapids 9
11B
1) Winner (11) 70 2-0
2) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (6) 68 1-1
3) Sioux Valley 54 1-1
4) Elk Point Jefferson 31 1-0
5) McCook Central/Montrose 28 2-0
5) W/WS/SC, 28 0-1
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 17
9AA
1 Platte-Geddes (21) 119 2-0
2 Canistota/Freeman 54 1-1
3 Hanson (1) 48 1-0
4 Chester Area 31 2-0
5 Florence-Henry (1) 21 2-0
Receiving Votes: Timber Lake (1) 18, Garretson 18, Leola/Frederick Area 16, Hamlin 10,
9A
1 DeSmet (17) 96 2-0
2 Howard (3) 55 2-0
3 Wolsey-Wessington 55 0-1
4 Herreid/Selby Area (1) 46 2-0
5 Wall (1) 46 2-0
Receiving Votes: Warner 10, Castlewood 9, Kimball/White Lake 7
9B
1 Harding County/Bison (6) 62 1-1
2 Sully Buttes (6) 60 2-0
3 Gayville-Volin (2) 47 1-0
4 Faulkton Area (1) 39 1-1
5 Hitchcock-Tulare 24 2-0
Receiving Votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 20, Avon (1) 13