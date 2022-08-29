Week 2 prep football poll: Stevens, Sturgis move into top 5 after Rushmore Bowl wins

Friday's Rushmore Bowl made a significant impact in the rankings for its victors.

A second-half shutout by the Rapid City Stevens defense guided the Raiders to a 26-21 win over Sioux Falls Washington in the first game, and a few hours later Sturgis finished off a 38-0 blanking of Rapid City Central behind a 350-yard passing game from quarterback Owen Cass.

Their performances sat well with voters, as both teams have entered the rankings and sit at No. 5 in their respective classes in the latest media prep football poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Raiders (1-0) didn't garner any votes in the preseason poll but picked up ground after defeating a Warriors squad that wasn't ranked either but had 23 votes, including one first-place vote. They'll travel to Box Elder on Friday for an interclass matchup with Douglas (0-1).

The Scoopers (1-0), meanwhile, tallied two votes in the preseason poll rather surprisingly, but got more voters on board after their impressive performance against a Class 11AAA team and cracked the top five. Sturgis plays a Saturday game this week, traveling to Mitchell (0-1), which still received one vote in the poll after getting knocked out of the No. 5 spot following a 45-6 loss to Yankton.

Over in 11B, Winner maintained its No. 1 spot and all 20 first-place votes, while St. Thomas More kept its spot at No. 5 after shutting out Spearfish, a team two classer higher, 21-0 despite losing starting quarterback Lee Neugebauer to a partially broken ankle in his plant leg. Hot Springs also lost its two votes from a week ago after falling to McCook Central/Montrose and is currently out of the rankings conversation.

Wall is no worse for wear and is back at No. 2 in 9AA after beating Philip, although it did lose its one first-place vote, but Gregory stole some first-place votes from Canistota in 9A. The Gorillas beat Wolsey-Wessington 60-34, while the Hawks lost 21-20 to Howard, the No. 1 team in 9AA.

Also in 9A, Harding County/Bison fell out of the top five after a loss to Kadoka Area but still grabbed nine votes. The Kougars, despite their big win over the Ranchers, remain on the outside looking in in 9B as they went from five to 12 votes but trail De Smet by six for the No. 5 spot. Faith also picked up an extra vote this week and now have two total.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 29 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (15) 1-0 95 3

2. O’Gorman (4) 1-0 80 4

3. Lincoln (1) 1-0 63 5

4. Brandon Valley 0-1 26 1

5. Stevens 1-0 19 NR

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 15, Roosevelt 2.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 1-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 1-0 74 2

3. Yankton 1-0 63 3

4. Brookings 1-0 43 4

5. Sturgis 1-0 19 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 1.

Class 11A

1. West Central (8) 1-0 84 2

2. Dell Rapids (9) 1-0 82 4

3. Canton (3) 1-0 69 3

4. Dakota Valley 1-0 29 5

5. Madison 0-1 16 1

Receiving votes: Beresford 13, Lennox 7.

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 2-0 100 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 77 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 63 3

4. Sioux Valley 2-0 27 4

5. St. Thomas More 1-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (20) 2-0 100 1

2. Wall 2-0 73 2

3. Hamlin 2-0 42 4

4. Parkston 2-0 37 RV

5. Hanson 1-1 31 5

Receiving votes: Bon Homme 11, Ipswich 4, Platte-Geddes 2.

Class 9A

1. Canistota (11) 1-1 89 1

2. Gregory (9) 1-0 86 2

3. Warner 2-0 56 5

4. Castlewood 1-0 26 RV

5. Chester Area 2-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 11, Lyman 9, Harding County/Bison 9, Deubrook Area 1.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (14) 1-0 92 2

2. Avon (3) 2-0 81 3

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-0 50 4

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 1-1 41 1

5. De Smet 1-1 18 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12, Sully Buttes 4, Faith 2.