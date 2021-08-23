 Skip to main content
Week 2 South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 2 South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll

  • Updated
W5A.jpg (copy)

Wall running back Mason Heath gets a block from Cayne Krogman on a big run in the first quarter of the Eagles' season-opener against Gregory on Saturday.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason poll.

CLASS 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (8) 72

2. Brandon Valley (7) 69

3. Roosevelt (1) 45

4. O’Gorman 30

5. Jefferson 10

Receiving votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6

CLASS 11AA

1. Pierre (13) 76

2. Brookings (2) 48

3. Yankton 39

4. Tea Area (1) 37

5. Watertown 14

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3

CLASS 11A

1. Canton (9) 71

2. Dell Rapids (6) 61

3. Madison (1) 48

4. West Central 31

5. Dakota Valley 15

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1

CLASS 11B

1. Winner (8) 1-0 40 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 32 2

3. Sioux Valley 0-1 19 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson1-0 15 RV

5. Woonsocket-Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0-0 9

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Mobridge-Pollock 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

CLASS 9AA

1. Platte-Geddes (8) 1-0 40 1

2. Hanson 1-0 29 3

3. Canistota/Freeman 0-1 24 2

4. Hamlin 1-0 19 4

5. Timber Lake 1-0 3 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Garretson 2, Florence-Henry 1

CLASS 9A

1. De Smet (8) 1-0 40 2

2. Howard 1-0 28 3

3. Herreid/Selby Area 1-0 23 4

4. Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 18 1

5. Wall 1-0 7 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 4.

CLASS 9B

1. Harding County (4) 1-0 35 2

2. Faulkton Area (2) 1-0 32 3

3. Alcester-Hudson 0-0 22 4

T-4. Gayville-Volin 1-0 10 NR

T-4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 0-1 10 1

T-4. Sully Buttes 1-0 10 RV

Receiving votes: Avon 1.

