Week 3 prep football poll: Stevens, STM move up; Gregory takes over 9A

After gracing the Class 11AAA top five following their Week 1 win over Sioux Falls Washington, the Rapid City Stevens football team continued to climb this week, moving up a spot to No. 4 in the Week 3 media poll, released Tuesday afternoon.

The Raiders crushed Douglas 66-8 on Friday to move to 2-0 for the first time in 12 years, and will host No. 5 Harrisburg on Friday at O'Harra Stadium.

St. Thomas More, despite playing with its backup quarterback, was rewarded for a defensively-fueled victory over Rapid City Christian by also getting moved up to No. 4 in Class 11B, which Winner still dominated by garnering all first-place votes yet again.

Sturgis, which earned a ranking at No. 5 after a Week 1 shutout win over Rapid City Central, lost to unranked Mitchell in the Kernel Bowl on Saturday and was consequently bumped from the top five. The Scoopers are now on the outside looking in with six votes.

Wall remained steadily at No. 2, even getting back a first-place vote, but the big news out of 9-man was Gregory's rise to No. 1 in 9A. The Gorillas beat Platte-Geddes 27-6, while former No. 1 Canistota lost 20-14 to 9AA unranked Viborg-Hurley, giving way for Gregory to take over the top spot.

Lyman also moved into the No. 5 spot in 9A after a big win over Kadoka Area, which remains on the outside looking in in 9B with five votes after picking up 12 last week following a win over Harding County/Bison. The Ranchers, meanwhile, are down to four votes now after garnering 12 last week despite a 46-6 victory over Faith, which had a pair of votes last week but has since fallen out of contention entirely.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 5 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (19) 2-0 111 1

2. O’Gorman (3) 2-0 92 2

3. Lincoln (1) 2-0 72 3

4. Stevens 2-0 34 5

5. Harrisburg 1-1 31 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 2-0 115 1

2. Tea Area 2-0 88 2

3. Yankton 2-0 73 3

4. Brookings 1-1 37 4

5. Mitchell 1-1 25 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 6, Watertown 1.

Class 11A

1. West Central (16) 2-0 107 1

2. Dell Rapids (7) 2-0 99 2

3. Dakota Valley 2-0 49 4

4. Beresford 2-0 43 RV

5. Madison 1-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 16, Canton 12.

Class 11B

1. Winner (23) 3-0 115 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 86 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 75 3

4. St. Thomas More 2-0 33 5

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Sioux Valley 6, McCook Central/Montrose 4.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (22) 3-0 114 1

2. Wall (1) 3-0 90 2

3. Hamlin 3-0 55 3

4. Parkston 3-0 49 4

5. Hanson 2-1 31 5

Receiving votes: Viborg/Hurley 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 2.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (18) 2-0 109 2

2. Warner (2) 3-0 87 3

3. Castlewood (1) 2-0 67 4

4. Canistota (2) 1-2 38 1

5. Lyman 3-0 31 RV

Receiving votes: Deubrook Area 4, Harding County/Bison 4, Chester Area 3, Alcester-Hudson 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (23) 2-0 115 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-0 87 3

3. De Smet 2-1 53 5

4. Avon 2-1 43 2

5. Sully Buttes 3-0 39 RV

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 5, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3.