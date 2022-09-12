Week 4 prep football poll: Stevens moves down after loss to Harrisburg

There wasn't much movement among West River teams in the latest South Dakota high school football poll, released Monday afternoon, other than an unsurprising demotion for Rapid City Stevens.

The Raiders, previously No. 4 in Class 11AAA, were shut out 28-0 to former No. 5 Harrisburg, and thusly the two teams switched spots in the rankings. Stevens also saw its total points sliced by more than half, from 34 to 14, with a large amount going to Harrisburg and Brandon Valley, the latter of which is the only squad on the outside of the rankings looking in.

Gregory reinforced its status at the No. 1 team in 9A after walloping Bennett County 50-0, even picking up an additional first-place vote, while Lyman returned at No. 5 for the second straight week following a 58-8 win over White River.

Harding County/Bison, out of the 9A rankings, lost three votes and now has only one this week, while unranked Kadoka Area is down to just two votes after garnering five last week.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 12 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (22) 3-0 110 1

2. O’Gorman 2-1 76 2

3. Lincoln 2-1 63 3

4. Harrisburg 2-1 56 5

5. Stevens 2-1 14 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (21) 3-0 109 1

2. Tea Area (1) 3-0 87 2

3. Yankton 3-0 68 3

4. Brookings 2-1 44 4

5. Mitchell 1-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7.

Class 11A

1. West Central (17) 3-0 105 1

2. Dell Rapids (5) 3-0 93 2

3. Canton 2-1 45 RV

4. Beresford 2-1 44 4

5. Dakota Valley 2-1 23 3

Receiving votes: Madison 13, Sioux Falls Christian 4, Lennox 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (22) 4-0 110 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-0 78 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 72 3

4. St. Thomas More 3-0 31 4

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Sioux Valley 3.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (21) 4-0 109 1

2. Wall (1) 4-0 86 2

3. Hamlin 4-0 58 3

4. Hanson 3-1 51 5

5. Parkston 3-1 21 4

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 4, Elkton-Lake Benton 1.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (19) 3-0 107 1

2. Warner (1) 4-0 82 2

3. Castlewood (1) 3-0 65 3

4. Canistota (1) 2-2 37 4

5. Lyman 4-0 35 5

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 3, Harding County/Bison 1.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (22) 3-0 110 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-0 85 2

3. De Smet 3-1 56 3

4. Avon 3-1 42 4

5. Sully Buttes 4-0 34 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 2, Corsica-Stickney 1