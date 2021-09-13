Week 4 prep football poll: Winner still on top; Stevens gets a vote

With a dominant 54-7 win over St. Thomas More, which was coming off back-to-back shutout victories, Winner yet again left few to wonder who the No. 1 team in Class 11B is.
The Warriors retained the top spot in the South Dakota Prep Media football poll for Week 4, released Monday, collecting all first place votes. In fact, they've yet to lose a first-place vote.
Rapid City Stevens received a dozen votes last week to be ranked in Class 11AAA but fell short of reaching the top five. With a 48-23 loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday, still a formidable performance, the Raiders lost votes but garnered one to remain in the conversation. Sioux Falls Roosevelt also earned one vote and O'Gorman picked up three.
Wall continues to put up big numbers in its 9A slate, topping Philip 48-18, and remained at No. 5. Kadoka Area, which tallied an impressive 18 points against the Eagles in Week 2, beat Jones County 42-8 and received one vote.
Harding County/Bison has either not played or crushed opponents, but has still seen its ranking gone down. The co-op team was No. 1 in 9B through two games before dropping two spots following a bye week. They proceeded to cruise past New Underwood 56-6 but were nevertheless bumped from the third spot and are now in fourth. They still received a pair of first-place votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (18) 3-0 94 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 3-0 77 2
3. Jefferson 2-1 45 5
4. Lincoln 2-1 37 4
5. Washington 2-1 27 RV
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 3, Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (16) 3-0 91 1
2. Pierre (2) 2-1 69 2
3. Aberdeen Central 3-0 66 3
4. Yankton 2-1 32 4
5. Brookings 2-1 25 RV
Receiving votes: Watertown 2.
Class 11A
1. Canton (17) 3-0 93 1
2. Madison (2) 3-0 77 2
3. Dell Rapids 2-1 44 3
4. SF Christian 3-0 41 4
5. Lennox 3-0 28 5
Receiving votes: West Central 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (19) 4-0 115 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 60 3
3. Sioux Valley 2-1 58 2
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 45 4
5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Wagner 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (17) 3-0 92 2
2. Garretson 3-1 67 3
3. Platte-Geddes (2) 2-1 43 1
4. Florence/Henry 4-0 35 5
5. Chester Area 3-1 18 4
Receiving votes: Parkston 11, Canistota/Freeman 7, Lyman 5, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 3.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (17) 4-0 93 1
2. Howard (2) 4-0 76 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 4-0 53 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 31 4
5. Wall 4-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Gregory 1, Kadoka Area 1.
Class 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (13) 3-0 82 1
2. Faulkton Area (2) 3-1 72 2
3. Avon (2) 3-0 55 4
4. Harding Co./Bison (2) 2-1 52 3
5. Potter County 3-1 20 NR
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Sully Buttes 1.
