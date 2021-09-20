Week 5 prep football poll: Hot Springs gets a vote as West River teams remain unaffected

After shutting out Rapid City Christian 13-0 on Saturday, Hot Springs picked up a single vote in the South Dakota Prep Media football poll for Week 5, released Monday. It marks the first time this season the Bison have earned a vote.

Hot Springs has a 139-0 scoring advantage in its four wins this season, with its one loss coming against St. Thomas More in a 14-0 result. Undefeated Winner collected all 22 first-place in 11B to retain the top spot.

Stevens, which collected a dozen votes in the Class 11AAA Week 3 poll after its upset victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, kept one vote following a 16-point loss Sioux Falls Jefferson but did not garner any votes this week after its 35-14 loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Wall cruised to a 42-6 win over Lyman on Friday and retained its No. 5 spot in Class 9A, picking up a first-place vote.

Harding County/Bison shut out Dupree 57-0 and collected a first-place vote while stay at No. 4 in Class 9B.

The full South Dakota Prep Media Poll for Sept. 20 is listed below. First-place votes are in parenthesis

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (21)

2. Brandon Valley (1)