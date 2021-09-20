 Skip to main content
Week 5 prep football poll: Hot Springs gets a vote as West River teams remain unaffected
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hot Springs running back Landon Iverson looks for running room against Rapid City Christian Saturday at Hart Ranch.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

After shutting out Rapid City Christian 13-0 on Saturday, Hot Springs picked up a single vote in the South Dakota Prep Media football poll for Week 5, released Monday. It marks the first time this season the Bison have earned a vote.

Hot Springs has a 139-0 scoring advantage in its four wins this season, with its one loss coming against St. Thomas More in a 14-0 result. Undefeated Winner collected all 22 first-place in 11B to retain the top spot.

Stevens, which collected a dozen votes in the Class 11AAA Week 3 poll after its upset victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, kept one vote following a 16-point loss Sioux Falls Jefferson but did not garner any votes this week after its 35-14 loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Wall cruised to a 42-6 win over Lyman on Friday and retained its No. 5 spot in Class 9A, picking up a first-place vote. 

Harding County/Bison shut out Dupree 57-0 and collected a first-place vote while stay at No. 4 in Class 9B.

The full South Dakota Prep Media Poll for Sept. 20 is listed below. First-place votes are in parenthesis

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (21)

2. Brandon Valley (1)

3. SF Jefferson

4. SF Lincoln

5. SF Washington

Receiving Votes: O'Gorman 1, SF Roosevelt 1

Class 11AA

1. Tea Area (10)

2. Pierre (3)

3. Brookings

4. Aberdeen Central

5. Yankton

Receiving Votes: Watertown 5

Class 11A

1. Canton (21)

2. Madison (1)

3. Dell Rapids

4. West Central

5. Lennox

Receiving Votes: SF Christian 13

Class 11B

1. Winner (22)

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

3. Sioux Valley

4. Aberdeen Roncalli

T-5. Elk Point-Jefferson

T-5. McCook Central/Montrose

Receiving Votes: W/WS/SC 6, Groton Area 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Wagner 2, Hot Springs 1

Class 9AA

1. Hanson (21)

2. Platte-Geddes

3. Florence/Henry (1)

4. Chester Area

5. Canistota/Freeman

Receiving Votes: Garretson 20, Parkston 17, Hamlin 11, Ipswich 6, Timber Lake 4

Class 9A

1. De Smet (20)

2. Howard (1)

3. Herreid/Selby Area

4. Wolsey-Wessington

5. Wall (1)

Receiving VotesCastlewood 1

Class 9B

1. Gayville-Volin (16)

2. Faulkton Area (2)

3. Avon (3)

4. Harding County/Bison (1)

5. Potter County

Receiving Votes: Hitchcock-Tulare

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

