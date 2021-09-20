Week 5 prep football poll: Hot Springs gets a vote as West River teams remain unaffected

After shutting out Rapid City Christian 13-0 on Saturday, Hot Springs picked up a single vote in the South Dakota Prep Media football poll for Week 5, released Monday. It marks the first time this season the Bison have earned a vote.
Hot Springs has a 139-0 scoring advantage in its four wins this season, with its one loss coming against St. Thomas More in a 14-0 result. Undefeated Winner collected all 22 first-place in 11B to retain the top spot.
Stevens, which collected a dozen votes in the Class 11AAA Week 3 poll after its upset victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, kept one vote following a 16-point loss Sioux Falls Jefferson but did not garner any votes this week after its 35-14 loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Wall cruised to a 42-6 win over Lyman on Friday and retained its No. 5 spot in Class 9A, picking up a first-place vote.
Harding County/Bison shut out Dupree 57-0 and collected a first-place vote while stay at No. 4 in Class 9B.
The full South Dakota Prep Media Poll for Sept. 20 is listed below. First-place votes are in parenthesis
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (21)
2. Brandon Valley (1)
3. SF Jefferson
4. SF Lincoln
5. SF Washington
Receiving Votes: O'Gorman 1, SF Roosevelt 1
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (10)
2. Pierre (3)
3. Brookings
4. Aberdeen Central
5. Yankton
Receiving Votes: Watertown 5
Class 11A
1. Canton (21)
2. Madison (1)
3. Dell Rapids
4. West Central
5. Lennox
Receiving Votes: SF Christian 13
Class 11B
1. Winner (22)
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
3. Sioux Valley
4. Aberdeen Roncalli
T-5. Elk Point-Jefferson
T-5. McCook Central/Montrose
Receiving Votes: W/WS/SC 6, Groton Area 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Wagner 2, Hot Springs 1
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (21)
2. Platte-Geddes
3. Florence/Henry (1)
4. Chester Area
5. Canistota/Freeman
Receiving Votes: Garretson 20, Parkston 17, Hamlin 11, Ipswich 6, Timber Lake 4
Class 9A
1. De Smet (20)
2. Howard (1)
3. Herreid/Selby Area
4. Wolsey-Wessington
5. Wall (1)
Receiving Votes: Castlewood 1
Class 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (16)
2. Faulkton Area (2)
3. Avon (3)
4. Harding County/Bison (1)
5. Potter County
Receiving Votes: Hitchcock-Tulare
