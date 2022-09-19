Week 5 prep football poll: Stevens, STM bumped from rankings; Sturgis back in

Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in Week 1, the St. Thomas More football team remained steady in the polls through the first month of the regular season, even moving up a spot after opening their campaign 3-0.

But their ranking shifting dramatically following Friday night's blowout loss to Black Hills Conference foe Hot Springs where they were also without starting running back Matt Larson, who is nursing an ankle injury. In the latest prep football media poll, released Monday, the Cavaliers fell out of the top five in Class 11B and are now on the outside looking in.

STM received just three votes in the class, one that undefeated Winner remains firmly in control of yet again. The Bison, despite their 49-14 upset victory, earned only vote to be ranked.

Rapid City Stevens, which started the season unranked but worked itself up to No. 4 in Class 11AAA with wins over Sioux Falls Washington and Douglas, has seen itself fall back into unranked territory after a shutout loss to Harrisburg on Sept. 9 that moved it to No. 5, then a 49-7 defeat to O'Gorman last week. The Raiders are the only unranked team that still received votes, garnering three.

It's not all grim for Black Hills area teams, however. Sturgis is back in the Class 11AA rankings despite a gut-wrenching loss Huron. The Scoopers were among the top five a few weeks ago but dropped out after losing to Mitchell. They are back at No. 5 though, beating out Aberdeen Central.

While Gregory continues to hold firm on the No. 1 spot in 9A, Lyman continue to climb, moving up a spot to No. 4 after a dominating 58-8 win over White River to keep its unbeaten record intact. The Raiders have outscored opponents 190-30 this season.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 19 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1

2. O’Gorman 3-1 80 2

3. Harrisburg 3-1 59 4

4. Lincoln 2-2 34 3

5. Brandon Valley 2-2 24 RV

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 3

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 4-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 4-0 78 2

3. Yankton 3-1 59 3

4. Brookings 3-1 43 4

5. Sturgis 2-2 9 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Huron 3, Mitchell 2, Watertown 1.

Class 11A

1. West Central (14) 4-0 94 1

2. Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 86 2

3. Beresford 3-1 54 4

4. Canton 2-2 29 3

5. Dakota Valley 3-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 7, Sioux Falls Christian 6.

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 5-0 100 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-0 70 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-0 68 3

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 35 5

5. Aberdeen Roncalli 5-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 3, Sioux Valley 2, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (20) 5-0 100 1

2. Wall 5-0 77 2

3. Hamlin 5-0 50 3

4. Hanson 3-1 41 4

5. Parkston 4-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 12.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (18) 4-0 98 1

2. Warner (1) 4-0 78 2

3. Castlewood (1) 4-0 61 3

4. Lyman 4-0 38 5

5. Alcester-Hudson 5-0 20 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Harding County/Bison 2.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (20) 4-0 100 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-0 79 2

3. Sully Buttes 5-0 60 5

4. De Smet 3-2 26 3

5. Corsica-Stickney 4-1 22 RV

Receiving votes: Avon 7, Kadoka Area 6.