WEEK 6 PREP FOOTBALL POLL

Week 6 prep football poll: Lyman drops one spot after loss to Wall

092322-Football2.jpg (copy)

Lyman quarterback Teagan Gourneau (5) tries to break a tackle on a run during Friday's game against Wall.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

The Lyman football team made waves through the first month of the regular season by winning their first four games, shooting up the Class 9A rankings and going from unranked without any votes to No. 4.

On Friday night, the Raiders took their undefeated record to 9AA No. 2 Wall and fell to the Eagles in a 48-6 blowout. They suffered a bit in the most recent prep media football, released Monday, dropping to No. 5.

Gregory still firmly holds the top spot in 9A, even picking up an additional first-place vote, while Harding County/Bison, which has fallen out of the rankings in recent weeks, picked up more votes, going from two to seven.

Rapid City Stevens, which only a few weeks ago rose to No. 4 in 11AAA, has fallen further and further, now down to just one vote after suffering its third straight loss.

092422-stm2B.jpg

St. Thomas More's Matthew Larson (33) breaks up a pass to Sturgis receiver Jake Vliem (88) in the first half of the Cavaliers' 20-10 win Friday night.

Sturgis dropped out of the 11AA top five as well after a 20-10 loss to St. Thomas More, earning just vote. Spearfish made a reappearance in the class, garnering one vote as well after beating Spearfish 40-12.

People are also reading…

STM and Hot Springs remain without a ranking despite their wins on Friday. The Cavaliers picked up three votes, while the Bison, who dominated Lead-Deadwood 44-0, garnered two. 

Kadoka Area remains on the outside looking in of 9B, tallying six votes for the second straight week, while Faith has returned to the conversation with three votes after a surprising 20-14 victory over Timber Lake.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (18)       5-0       90        1

2. O’Gorman             4-1      71        2

3. Harrisburg            4-1      55        3

4. Brandon Valley     3-2       32        5

5. Lincoln                 2-3      20        4

Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Washington 1. 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18)               5-0      90        1

2. Tea Area                  5-0      72        2

3. Yankton                   3-2      47        3

4. Brookings                4-1      43        4

5. Aberdeen Central     2-3       16        RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Spearfish 1. 

Class 11A

1. West Central (14)            5-0      86        1

2. Dell Rapids (4)                5-0      76        2

3. Beresford                        4-1      53        3

4. Dakota Valley                  4-1      28        5

T-5. Sioux Falls Christian     3-2       12        RV

T-5. Canton     2-3      12        4

Receiving votes: Lennox 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (18)                         5-0      90        1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan     5-0       63       2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson                5-0      62        3

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton     6-0       34        4

5. Aberdeen Roncalli               5-0      16        5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 3, Hot Springs 2. 

Class 9AA

1. Howard (17)                  6-0      87        1

2. Wall                             6-0      68        2

3. Hamlin (1)                   6-0      55        3

4. Hanson                       4-1      33        4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton     6-0       16        RV

Receiving votes: Parkston 11. 

Class 9A

1. Gregory (17)           5-0       88        1

2. Warner (1)              5-0      73        2

3. Castlewood             4-1      40        3

4. Alcester-Hudson     6-0       38        5

5. Lyman                    4-1      23        4

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 7, Canistota 1. 

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (17)     5-0       89        1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1)           6-0      73        2

3. Corsica-Stickney                5-1      37        5

4. Sully Buttes                      5-1      35        3

5. De Smet                           3-2      27        4

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 6, Faith 3. 

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

